Wackadoodles vs. reality 

When push comes to shove, Darcia Stebbens is left holding the bag on her soapbox of election denial.

She sat alone in court on Dec. 4, with no one but herself to defend her against the remaining cost she either can't or won't pay to the SLO County Clerk-Recorder's Office for last year's election recount request. The $50,000-plus effort yielded nothing satisfying for her in the 2nd District SLO County supervisor race. It yielded nothing except a bill that exceeded the recount's estimated cost—and don't the realities of cost always overrun the estimates?

Reality's a bitch, amirite?

Where was the pro bono, righty-tighty Republican Party of SLO County lawyer who stalwartly believes in defending Stebbens' right to be stubborn? Not in SLO County Superior Court, that's for sure. I guess the legal and financial ramifications of ideological actions are just too much for some to bear!

Stebbens' appeal of a small claims court decision ordering her to pay the remaining $4,400-something she owes the county seems to be all on her shoulders—well, her shoulders, and the shoulders of a woman who preferred not to show her face.

One of Stebbens' supporters showed up and donned what looked like a small sheet covering her face. After being asked to take the face-covering off, the woman left. So much for standing up for what you believe in, huh?

These are the only people left defending SLO County residents' rights to waste their money on false truths peddled to them by an orange buffoon and his minions. I guess Stebbens wants to waste taxpayer dollars, too, but county Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano ain't having none of that!

Stebbens is planning to cross examine Cano on Dec. 7, when the election denier also plans to have witnesses of her own. I'm dying to know who's on the short list. Will any of them show up with a paper bag on their head? What about a tinfoil hat?

Will it be one of the "wackadoodles on the right" that outgoing Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Superintendent Curt Dubost has had to deal with on "Mr. Toad's Wild Ride"—aka his five years at the head of Paso's schools? I love how frank that guy was with New Times about the craziness that envelops his district.

Dubost's analogy for his tenure at the school district is apt. He went from a district in dire straits over its financial solvency to one bickering over masking and vaccines to one where a handful of parents and wackadoodle board members hold up textbook and curriculum approvals. The culture war basically came down on Dubost's head after the pandemic, taking over school board meetings with wild abandon.

Conspiracy theories, hateful behavior, inappropriate comments, and politics replace actual discussions about how to better education, and Dubost was candid about some of the people stalling progress.

"I mean they are just nuts, and most of them aren't even parents; they're politicians," he told New Times.

Yeah! Some of them are with Moms for Liberty's SLO County chapter.

And I know I'm being sexist here, but those nutty nags are all in on wackadoodle politics. Some of them showed up to a "de-transitioning panel" hosted by Cal Poly's student chapter of Turning Point USA. Ugg, I just vomited a little.

This county has so many "local chapters" of uber-right radical ridiculousness, it's hard to keep track. But thanks to the internet and social media, it's easier than it used to be! Templeton Unified School District board member and local Moms for Liberty chapter co-founder Jennifer Grinager was in the front row for Chris Elston's rant against the transgender community. And Paso's anti-trans poster boy, Paso school board member Kenney Enney, was also there. How appropriate!

Elston, the traveling billboard against transgender rights, walked right onto Cal Poly's campus on Dec. 5 and claimed that "transgenderism" is the "denial of reality."

He said that the 300-plus protesters gathered outside were simply looking for an excuse to party. I guess Elston doesn't realize that he gave the community an opportunity to celebrate and support the LGBTQ-plus community, the trans community, and party in their honor. I say, party on!

The event also gave Cal Poly a chance to make a public statement where the university didn't stick its foot in its mouth. So many opportunities!

"We understand why some people are upset about particular guest speakers at Cal Poly, but it is not the university's role to decide who can and cannot express their viewpoints on campus," the university said via its spokesperson, Matt Lazier. "All trans students, employees, and visitors are valued members of our community, and the university does not support language or ideas intended to divide."

Trans student Mackenzie Miranda was blown away by the support the panel catalyzed into action for the trans community. She helped organize the second rally where her band, Paper Boats, played.

"I won't lie, the event was terrifying to put together but ended up being amazing, and I found the support I never really thought I would hear," she said. "I thought I didn't have support, but I looked for it, I found it easily. It's there, and I'm so happy I was able to experience it firsthand." Δ

The Shredder supports the LGBTQ-plus community, not wackadoodles. Send a statement to [email protected].

