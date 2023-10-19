Got a News Tip?
October 19, 2023 Opinion » Letters

SLO needs a permanent central art venue for local artists 

In the Oct. 5 issue, Gini Griffin made some excellent points about the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art limiting exposure for local artists ("Something was missing from the SLO public art article"). If we must accept that SLOMA has different goals with its relatively new and official status as a museum, there is still a hole in the center of San Luis Obispo with respect to the arts and local artists.

We exist in one of the most beautiful areas in the world. We have hundreds of amazingly talented artists in our area. The entire county is a tourist destination, including the city of San Luis Obispo. Imagine San Luis Obispo being an "art destination" in California, the likes of Carmel by the Sea and Laguna Beach. It could happen. Somehow, we need to find a location in the center of SLO where Central Coast Artists Collective artists and others can exhibit full time, not just for scheduled shows. If art collectors come, then more galleries will come, and more tourists with dollars to contribute to the local economy will also come.

Rosemary Bauer

Arroyo Grande

