Sewer spill is a ‘crime against nature’ 

Thank you to Libbey Hanson for her news article (“Morro Bay sewage leak closes two beaches,” June 27) alerting the community not only about the terrible sewage spill in our estuary, but also to the devil-may-care attitude of so-called “Director of Environmental Health” Peter Hague, who was frightfully quick to dismiss the true danger. How quickly they forget!

The Morro Bay Estuary is the best of a subset of West Coast estuaries that have attained State Marine Reserve status under the Marine Life Protection Act. There are no less than two areas in our beautiful estuary that are “no-take zones,” where disruption of biological processes in any form are strictly prohibited and are a crime against nature.

And Hague was not alone in his malfeasance. Morro Bay City Manager Yvonne Kimball seems very confused in her ignorance of jurisdiction of the estuary. The State Marine Reserve in Morro Bay East Estuary is multi-jurisdictional, falling under the responsibility of state, federal, county, and, yes, the city! The last time this happened, was when CMC was prosecuted and fined heavily for violating the no-take State Marine Reserve, and the people of Morro Bay deserve a full accounting and investigation focused on all involved in this current boondoggle.

Joseph John Racano

Los Osos

director, Ocean Outfall Group