Oceano Dunes' economic impact on SLO County is lower than some want us to believe 

It's time to think clearly about the Oceano Dunes. A recent contributor to New Times cited a county-wide economic study regarding the positive impacts of tourism on the SLO County economy ("Is it time we all shift our thinking on the Oceano Dunes?" Aug. 3). That author claims that tourism contributes a half billion dollars to the economy of SLO County.

Hearst Castle is the most popular venue of the State Parks system. More visitors go there than to any other State Parks unit. These visitors buy tchotchkes in the gift shop. They also go to Cambria and San Simeon, buy more tchotchkes, eat in restaurants, stay overnight and pay money to do it, and then buy gas before they leave.

Pismo Beach attracts visitors throughout the year, thousands of them. Transient occupancy tax (motel tax) generated $14.5 million for the city in fiscal year 2022-23. More is expected next year. That translates to about $130 million spent on overnight accommodations alone in Pismo Beach. These people come to Pismo to enjoy the wide, sandy beach with no vehicles on it. They also eat, drink, dance, sleep, and buy all kinds of stuff—beach toys, fine jewelry, wet suits, pizza, tattoos, clothes, ice cream, souvenirs. You name it, they buy it. So, probably $200 million of the $500 million comes from Pismo Beach alone.

There, there are the wine lovers who come to our county to taste and buy our fine wines by the case. In addition to buying a lot of wine, they also buy a lot of other stuff, eat in our fine restaurants, stay a few days in hotels, inns, an bed and breakfasts, and buy gas before they leave our county.

We have many fine entertainment venues. Out-of-towners come for the shows, drink a little, eat a fine meal, and stay over for the evening of entertainment. Then, they eat a fine breakfast, enjoy more of what our county has to offer, and buy gas before they head home.

The Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles also draws thousands at the end of July each year.

Some people just come for peace and quiet, strolls on the beaches. Avila Beach, Cayucos, and Morro Bay hold their own as viable tourist destinations. They contribute significantly to the tourist dollars earned in SLO county. And, don't forget those who come to Lopez, Nacimiento, and Santa Margarita lakes for boating, fishing, bathing, and generally having fun. Zip-lining, anyone?

Currently there is a push to portray the off-highway-vehicle (OHV) riding in the dunes as a valuable economic asset to our county. It may be an expensive hobby for those partaking. However, dune buggy OHVs are not sold in SLO County. These visitors buy them in their home counties and drive them over.

Back in the 1980s, State Parks started allowing OHV riders to use Pier Avenue in Oceano and Grand Avenue in Grover Beach as temporary entrances to the OHV riding area farther south. In begging to use these entrances temporarily, State Parks promised to limit the number of OHVs using the area and to monitor their activity to ensure a safe, suitable situation for other beach users.

Well, we all know how that turned out.

Mayhem, chaos, under-age drivers, drinking, roll-over accidents, serious injuries, and even deaths occur on the beach. Noise, 24 hours a day. Do they spend much money here? Not as much as you would think. They bring their stuff with them, their OHVs, their travel trailers and campers, even their own food and supplies. Occasionally, I see them in a few supermarkets, maybe buying ice. I understand there are some options to spend money at State Parks licensed concessionaires.

However, I never see them in our local restaurants, evening venues, or local stores buying clothes, toys, or souvenirs.

They tear up the sensitive environment, endangering rare species of plants, animals, and marine life. They stir up loose sand causing air pollution, thus endangering the lives of people living and working downwind. Worst of all, they drive away tourists and locals who would like to enjoy to wide, sandy beach near Oceano and Grover Beach.

OHV users on the beach contribute very little to the economy, and they wreck the beach for everyone else. Δ

