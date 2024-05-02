Got a News Tip?
May 02, 2024 Opinion » Letters

Where are the protests for Mother Earth? 

To the university students, the youth, and others who are protesting what many believe to be an unjust war aimed at the Palestinian people, and the profiting of the military industrial complex on the death of the innocent. Bravo! But our oceans are dying, the icecaps are melting, the permafrost is thawing, sea level is rising, millions will be displaced and die, and corporations are profiting. We are killing our Mother Earth—where are the protests for her? Why are you not out fighting for her survival, for the survival of all sentient beings?

Wake up, our Mother needs you.

Patrick McGibney

Los Osos

