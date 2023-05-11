Got a News Tip?
May 11, 2023 Opinion » Letters

My take on creating better housing in SLO 

According to the latest Pew Research Center data, nearly 40 percent of adults in the U.S. are now unpartnered and mostly live alone.

Hence, three- to four-story, smaller housing units/condos with elevators (for retirees) would be ideal for downtown SLO—as long as a Trader Joe's were close by! And if needed, occupants could purchase a permanent parking space in the new parking structure to be built on Nipomo Street downtown. Converting empty shops/office space would also be ideal for this project.

As all SLO residents can see, the growing number of three-story row-homes being constructed off of Madonna Road and Highway 101 all require the use of a car, as do the Righetti Ranch and Avila Ranch housing units—unless owners work from home, have groceries delivered, and take a city bus that runs once/hour. And none of these developments have room for granny units in their backyards. Hence, this type of row-housing is OK for families, but not for active singles. Finally, many cities are now permitting just a certain number of Airbnbs/VRBOs in neighborhoods; this maintains housing units for residents and not visitors.

This is "my take" on how to create better housing options for SLO!

Donna Shanske

San Luis Obispo

