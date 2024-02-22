Got a News Tip?
February 22, 2024 Opinion » Letters

Moreno is the best choice 

After reading the New Times article on 5th District supervisor candidates Susan Funk and Heather Moreno ("Funk vs. Moreno," Feb. 15), researching their websites, and seeing them in person at two well-done forums, it is clear that Moreno is the best choice for the job. The balanced article identified several conservatives who donated to the Moreno campaign as well as the liberals donating to Funk.

Moreno is thoughtful, articulate, and knowledgeable on the many issues facing the county. She does her own thorough research and makes up her own mind on what is the best course of action for the community, whether party leaders or donors agree or not.

Funk would be just another vote aligned with Gibson.

Madalyn McDaniel

Atascadero

