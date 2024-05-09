Oceano applies for grant to build elementary school track for community recreational opportunities 

A new form of recreation could be on the horizon for community members in Oceano after the Community Services District's Parks and Recreation Committee applied for a grant to help build a local track.

During an April 24 Community Services District board meeting, President Charles Varni announced that the committee is seeking a $50,000 grant from the Community Development Block Grant Program to build a walking track at Oceano Elementary School that would be open to the public after school hours.

click to enlarge File Photo By Jayson Mellom

GRANTS SUBMITTED The Parks and Recreation Committee has submitted a grant asking for $50,000 to construct a walking track at Oceano Elementary School that will be open to the public after school hours.

"When people don't have the infrastructure to safely walk, they're less likely to do so, and it's hard to find continuous sidewalks where you could get like 45 minutes walking comfortably," Varni told New Times. "To have a 12-foot-wide track that you don't have to worry about stepping in a pothole, you can walk and talk, then you also have access to the playground for your kids to be playing—it's a nice setup."

The Community Development Block Grant Program partners with rural cities and counties to create community and economic development opportunites for low- and moderate-income residents, according to the program's website.

Varni said the Parks and Recreation Committee is expecting to hear if they have been awarded the grant in July.

"The nice thing about this grant is that it's funded with tobacco tax money and it's a preventative health grant. So when you think about our community, we do have some issues with obesity among kids and adults," he said. "All the research shows that getting into a more regular routine of exercise is very effective at reducing those risks or preventing them, and walking is the cheapest, easiest thing to do."

However, receiving the grant is only the first part of this proposed project.

Community Services District board member Shirley Gibson announced that she found out that the Lucia Mar School District won't have any written agreement or contract until it has donations in hand.

"That kind of makes me uncomfortable that we have to collect $200,000—it just seems a little unusual," Gibson said. "The school board is aware of the track, but they do absolutely nothing until they have the money."

Varni said if awarded the grant, the next step would be to collect community donations to hopefully match the $50,000 and begin drafting construction plans.

"I'm hoping that within a month we can get that $50,000," he said. "I'm going to lead off with a $5,000 donation to the campaign, and I'm looking for other people to join me. Once we reach the goal of 10 champions, and another $50,000 we'll be looking for other champions to come in and other agencies and organizations and community-based organizations and faith communities. The goal is to have $150,000 by the end of the year."

Varni said this would be a project that will ensure healthy habits for decades in the community.

"I think it's a legacy project for the community that will serve everybody no matter what your social class is or your ethnicity," he said. "Until we have a complete system of sidewalks—curbs, gutters, and sidewalks—this will be a wonderful asset, and the kids are stoked about the idea." Δ