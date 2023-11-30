Arroyo Grande to add security cameras around the city 

One South County city is about to spend almost half a million dollars to install cameras above its streets.

On Nov. 28, the Arroyo Grande City Council approved adding 37 cameras throughout the city, awarding a $430,411 bid to ADT Commercial. But that doesn't include maintenance costs.

click to enlarge File Photo By Jayson Mellom

SECURITY MEASURES The Arroyo Grande City Council voted in favor of a new public safety camera system that will place 37 cameras throughout the city.

"Costs to maintain the system that will need to be budgeted annually total an estimated $73,800," the Nov. 28 staff report said. "A breakdown of these costs provided are technical support: $46,000, software licensing: $1,800, and maintenance: $26,000."

The project aims to add to and replace existing cameras that were part of an Arroyo Grande Police Department program launched seven years ago. That program no longer operates.

"The Arroyo Grande Police Department initiated a public safety camera system allowing police officers the ability to monitor and retain video footage from 23 designated cameras strategically placed throughout the city," the staff report stated. "This system has since completely failed at every location, leaving the city unmonitored."

Shannon Sweeney, Arroyo Grande's city engineer, told New Times that the project will begin construction in mid-January and contractors will have 90 days to complete it, while the Police Department will be in charge of monitoring the cameras.

"[The camera system] provides a mechanism for police staff to gather evidence following criminal activity and traffic accidents," the staff report stated. "Increasing monitoring of the city facilities for protection against vandalism, graffiti, and other negative activities."

Sweeney said the city will only place cameras in areas under city control and not on private property or on poles belonging to other agencies. While the staff report highlighted advantages of this program that include new and updated public safety measures, it also states that some members of the community may feel differently.

"The process of installing the cameras and control system may create temporary inconveniences to the public in the vicinity of the installation, and staff will work to minimize these inconveniences to the greatest extent practicable," the staff report states. "Some members of the public may view this project as a surveillance system to spy on the public, rather than its intended purpose, which is to provide the opportunity to follow up on criminal activity and gather evidence." Δ

