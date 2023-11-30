Whisk your favorite oenophile to wine country without leaving home 

Over the holidays many folks will no doubt be headed to the storied vineyards of the Central Coast, stretching from Monterey County south to Santa Barbara. San Luis Obispo County is particularly alluring given Paso Robles' star status as the country's top wine region this year, according to USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards.

Due west, the county's SLO Coast American Viticultural Area, producing standout chardonnays and pinot noirs from the state's coolest wine region, are also on the radar of oenophiles.

TAKE A VIRTUAL JOURNEY If an on-site visit to the 127-acre ONX Estate Vineyard in Paso Robles or its Tin City tasting room is not in the cards, consider ordering a flight for home delivery, then connect virtually with staff for an interactive experience.

For those who can't be there in person, or who need wine-themed gift ideas, consider virtual experiences and books.

Many wineries offer tasting kits for home enjoyment. Peruse your favorite producer's website to see if that's an option. One Paso winery, ONX, recently launched a virtual tasting experience in partnership with wine-preservation specialist Coravin for an elevated at-home experience.

SIP WITH SARAH Director of ONX At Home and certified sommelier Sarah Farley of Atascadero offers interactive tasting experiences for guests as well as on-demand videos for self-guided tastings of select ONX wines.

"The new Coravin Vinitas system that we are using for the ONX virtual tasting kits creates new opportunities due to the extended longevity of the wine in the mini bottles," said Sarah Farley, director of the winery's ONX At Home program. "The wine is bottled through a membrane in the top of the cap that simulates a cork, and argon is used to keep oxygen out of the equation. We are beta testing with Coravin and tracking how long the bottles last. At this point in the testing, we feel confident about keeping them for nine months when stored properly, and we are testing beyond this time frame at present."

Farley, a certified sommelier with 20 years of experience working and studying wine in Italy, France, and California, leads a virtual tasting team "devoted to making it a seamless and enjoyable experience for the customer," she said.

After receiving a tasting kit in the mail, recipients can book an appointment with Farley or another on-site wine expert with level 2 or 3 certification from the Wine and Spirit Education Trust.

"The tastings themselves are engaging, relaxing, and, most importantly, approachable," Farley said. "We can speak to any level and have had many first-time wine tasters as well as seasoned wine professionals enjoy our tastings. We also offer an option to self-guide with our classic tasting flight through on-demand videos, which makes it a great gift."

The kits include four pours of ONX's certified sustainable wines, tasting notes, food-pairing suggestions, and the ability to add a customized gift note. Access to on-demand videos or a live ONX host are included.

THE FAB FOUR ONX At Home virtual tastings currently feature three of the Paso Robles winery's signature red blends, as well as a rosé of tempranillo. The 100-milliliter pours feature Coravin technology to preserve freshness for several months.

Reasons to opt for a virtual tasting rather than visiting in person are varied, she explained.

Scenarios include connecting hundreds of work colleagues across remote locations for a fun team-building activity, celebrating a special occasion with out-of-town family and friends, accommodating tasters who can't physically visit a winery, and, of course, eliminating the need for a designated driver, she said.

PHOTOGRAPHIC FEAST More than 800 color photographs bring Exploring Wine Regions: The Central Coast of California to life. The 436-page book covers wineries, restaurants, and more from Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Monterey counties.

ONX also partners with Michelin-trained chefs from Truffle Shuffle to offer virtual cooking and wine-pairing classes. Next up is a Valentine's-themed experience slated for Feb. 10.

Wine aficionados might also enjoy a journey through the region's vineyards and tasting rooms via a good book. Options abound, but one that tops many lists is Exploring Wine Regions: The Central Coast of California by Pasadena author, photojournalist, and publisher Michael Higgins.

Released in October, it's already winning awards, including Best Travel Guide and Best Photography Book of 2023 in American Book Fest's 20th Annual Best Book Awards.

The book—the third in Higgins' Exploring Wine Regions series, after Argentina and Bordeaux, France—dives deep into San Luis Obispo County, with substantial coverage of Monterey and Santa Barbara counties as well.

Its 436 pages include more than 800 photos highlighting 102 wineries from 27 sub-American Viticultural Areas. Higgins also provides recommendations for dozens of restaurants with suggested food and wine pairings.

"The Central Coast offers a world-class wine and food experience, yet remains an under-the-radar destination for many," Higgins said. "I aim to unveil the depth of the region's offerings—from its exceptional wines to its farm-to-table cuisine—all enriched by the personalities who make it special."

Higgins spent two years getting to know the who's who of Central Coast wine country, with a section featuring Paso icon Gary Eberle, who began his viticultural career in 1973 and turns 80 in March.

In his book, the author said: "Gary is at the winery seven days a week. Typically, he's sitting out front with a bottle of cabernet sauvignon—his favorite wine. Gary loves nothing more than greeting people at his winery with his two adorable black standard poodles, Sangiovese and Barbera."

POODLE PATROL Exploring Wine Regions: The Central Coast of California transports readers to landmark estates such as Eberle. Mascots Barbera, left, and Sangiovese patrol nearly 17,000 square feet of winding caves beneath the Paso Robles property.

The winery will celebrate a holiday open house with chocolate and cheese pairings and cave tastings on Dec. 9, as well as a Valentine's dinner with chef Peter Haller on Feb. 10.

While Higgins' book dedicates extensive space to Paso, he also delves into the SLO Coast region, which pleasantly surprised him.

"I found it interesting that the grapes are being grown up by the ocean in Cambria and even more interesting that there is a warm wine region in Arroyo Grande where they are growing excellent zinfandel from 100-year-old vines," he said. "It's important to know that the SLO Coast AVA and Edna Valley AVA is the coldest appellation in California, making it particularly great for chardonnay and pinot noir often made in Burgundian style."

The true heart and soul of the book, though, is the people he interviewed, he continued.

"I wanted to share the stories of the people who have their feet on the ground and contribute to both the rich history and the dedication to the future," he said. "Ultimately, my books are about the camaraderie and the discovery of romance in each glass, each place, and each conversation." Δ

