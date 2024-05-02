Bishop's at SLO Public Market offers farm-fresh products and meals to go 

Unsure of what to make for dinner? San Luis Obispo's Bishop's Market, fresh off its April 26 grand opening, has got you covered.

Also called B Market, Bishop's has partnered with a slew of local vendors to bring farm-fresh products to its store, joining sister restaurants Rambling Spirits and Peixes at SLO Public Market, a collection of approximately two dozen businesses just south of downtown.

click to enlarge Photos Courtesy Of Bishop's Market

CHEF'S CHOICE Bishop's Market executive chef Omar Rojas and colleagues curate complete meals with instructions to cook at home. The shop's B Boxes serve four and feature seasonal vegetables, fresh meat, spices, and more.

And if the product choices at Bishop's are overwhelming, consider ordering a curated B Box, featuring ready-to-go, portioned, seasonal ingredients with cooking instructions for up to four people.

"Think of it like your weekly farm CSA [community-supported agriculture] meets Blue Apron ... [but] on steroids," said Craig Hastings, director of hospitality for New Hampshire-based Pink Fox Hospitality Group, which represents the unnamed local and East Coast owners.

Hastings tapped a strong back-of-house team, led by executive chef Omar Rojas of Atascadero, to finesse culinary offerings at the market.

"Part of what drew me to the Central Coast was the abundance of local produce and the community support of local businesses," Rojas said. "It is more difficult to create that in a larger city like Los Angeles.

"I want to continue to expand on our product offering and really showcase all the wonderful, unique items that are being grown and produced in this area."

Hastings said he was "blessed to find [Rojas]."

click to enlarge Photo By Cherish Whyte

SURF AND TURF Bishop's Market butcher Roberto Sanchez offers a wide selection of local farm-raised and imported meat and seafood.

"I think he's an absolute stud," he continued. "I've been in hospitality since I was 12 or 13 and worked with some chefs that were yellers and screamers, and I've worked with people that were hyper intelligent and really talented but couldn't manage. It's hard to find a balance between someone who's talented as an actual cook and someone who can manage personalities too. And I think he really has a good blend of that."

click to enlarge Photos Courtesy Of Bishop's Market

LOCAL FLAVOR San Luis Obispo Public Market, located at the junction of South Higuera Street and Tank Farm Road, welcomed Bishop's Market to its growing list of merchants at a grand opening celebration on April 26.

Rojas has also been in the industry since childhood.

"My first job was as a dishwasher at 16 at Mercedes Grill in Venice Beach, where I worked for four years, eventually earning the title of kitchen manager," he said. "This is where I learned the value of hard work and respect for every position.

"While working at Mercedes, I also worked for chef Joe Miller, who was the owner and operator of Joe's in Venice. Joe's was one of the first restaurants in Venice Beach to earn a Michelin star. Chef Joe shared with me his vision of farm-to-table.

"Eventually I moved to a larger operation in Santa Monica. Stella Barra and M Street Kitchen were two restaurants operating side by side and owned by Lettuce Entertain You, a corporate restaurant group based in Chicago.

click to enlarge Photos Courtesy Of Bishop's Market

THE B TEAM Bishop's Market's culinary crew includes, from left, butcher Roberto Sanchez of San Luis Obispo, executive chef Omar Rojas of Atascadero, and sous chef Oscar Avalos of SLO.

"I started as kitchen manager and through the course of five years worked my way up to executive sous chef. Through the guidance of those above me, I learned the ins and outs of running a larger-scale restaurant and the importance of attention to detail, quality, consistency, and leading by example.

"Stella Barra and M Street Kitchen are where I learned and developed the majority of my professional skills and culinary vision."

After moving to the area in 2020, Rojas further enhanced his résumé in various chef roles at Brunch, Junction Tapas & Winebar, and Justin Vineyards & Winery's on-site and downtown restaurants, all in Paso.

click to enlarge Photo By Cherish Whyte

DOUGH-LICIOUS Partner vendor Proof and Gather of San Luis Obispo whips up sweet and savory baked goods such as focaccia and lemon almond loaf for Bishop's Market.

And now, after landing the executive chef position overseeing Bishop's—as well as Rambling Spirits and Peixes—Rojas plans to act on his farm-to-table dreams, assisted by sous chef Oscar Avalos and butcher Roberto Sanchez, both of SLO.

First up is forging strong links with local suppliers, including Proof & Gather Baking Company, SLO Veg, Cal Poly, and Mighty Cap Mushrooms, to name a few.

Central Coast-heavy products, as well as select domestic and international items, line the shelves and are also featured in the market's weekly B Boxes, with a Saturday noon deadline for Sunday pickup.

Hastings noted that order deadlines are a moving target, as the team will bend over backward to accommodate guest requests, perhaps even whipping up a box on the spot, when possible.

click to enlarge Photo By Cherish Whyte

THE PANTRY Peruse a treasure trove of cooking essentials and novelty items at Bishop's Market. Highlights include local olive oil and honey, and a variety of sauces and grains.

The boxes predominantly feature organic, seasonal produce, along with meat and seafood from the market's in-house butcher.

Vegan and gluten-free options are available, along with enhancements such as a bottle of wine. The market currently partners with Waylan Wine Co. of Los Olivos, with more options coming.

"The B Box is just the start of what I want to do," Rojas said. "I really want to see B Market and its sister restaurants flourish and be cornerstones of the SLO community where we create real partnerships with our suppliers and customers."

By summer, the market will launch "meet the maker" pop-up events, connecting customers with suppliers' expanded product lines, as well as a chef's table and educational seminars.

Rojas envisions "demonstrations in how to cook cuisines from around the world while using local products" as just one idea, he said.

A beautiful wooden dining table, prominently positioned in the center of the store and accommodating 12 to 14 guests, will be put to good use, Hastings added.

"After the doors close at 7 o'clock at night ... we can do a 2 1/2-hour, three- or four-course meal and really knock people's socks off," he said.

"Or we can rent [the space] out for birthday parties and other events. The possibilities are endless." Δ

Flavor Writer Cherish Whyte thinks B Boxes are the bomb! Reach her at [email protected].