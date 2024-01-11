To Be Honest Bev Co. in San Luis Obispo launches a booze-free, hemp-infused gin alternative 

"As part of the sober-curious movement, many are seeking alternatives to foster a healthier relationship with alcohol," according to Michelle Houston, who along with husband Jeremy Fleming launched San Luis Obispo-based To Be Honest Bev Co., or TBH, in late 2023.

"The trend now leans toward sophisticated options that offer a balanced blend of flavor, texture, and an elevated experience.

"With dry January upon us, it's a great time to explore these alternatives. Taking a break from alcohol doesn't mean giving up engagements where you get to enjoy yourself. Whether it's your end-of-day ritual or a social soirée, opting for a choice like our product Focus enables you to unwind, relax, and enjoy without the need for alcohol."

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo By Carolyn Wilder

SAPIENT SIPS Substitute To Be Honest Bev Co.'s Focus in cocktails that would traditionally call for gin. Suggested recipes on the company's website include Sage Wisdom, combining the product with peach and sage syrups, lemon juice, and a dash of soda water.

Inspired by traditional London dry gin and infused with hemp, TBH's flagship Focus beverage is available for online purchase and at a growing number of local restaurants, including In Bloom in Paso Robles and Flour House Pizza Bar and Pastaria in SLO.

"We are continuously striving to provide unique and local offerings to our guests, so incorporating this nonalcoholic, CBD-infused beverage into our mocktail program has been a great fit," In Bloom proprietor Chris Haisma said. "Its versatile nature allows us to craft innovative and refreshing drinks for our guests, and we've seen it quickly become a favorite among our diners."

Added Gessica Russo, co-owner of Flour House along with husband Alberto: "I believe the future is gearing up more toward nonalcoholic beverages. Many people want to ... have a drink with their friends in a social setting but do not want the repercussions the next day.

"I find more and more customers steering away from alcohol but wanting a relaxing alternative at the same time. To Be Honest infused with the CBD is very calming yet does not alter your state of mind, so I have found that customers and our staff really enjoy this option."

click to enlarge Photos Courtesy Of To Be Honest Bev Co.

ENCHANTED SPRITZ To Be Honest Bev Co.'s bubbly mocktail recipe mixes 2 ounces each of Focus and elderflower syrup over ice. Top with club soda and garnish with lime, orange, and lemon wheels. Next up for the company is a bourbon spirit, with a fresh batch of recipes under development.

Houston stresses that Focus does not contain THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, and therefore consumers will not experience "a high," but the CBD, or cannabidiol, component may induce a variety of subtle side effects, and moderation is recommended.

Purported benefits of CBD include "relaxation and stress relief, enhanced sleep quality, natural anti-inflammatory properties, liberation from physical tension, and easier movement," according to the company website.

Houston, a counselor, and Fleming, a well-known local brewer, are uniquely suited to enter the nonalcoholic spirits market, given their complementary backgrounds.

Raised in Southern California and the Big Island of Hawaii, Houston graduated from Cal Poly with a philosophy degree and in 2019 began coaching business owners in balancing self-care with productivity in the online space. She also serves on the Women's Legacy Fund, established by the Community Foundation SLO County, which targets the needs of local women and girls.

Her personal journey involved challenges with alcohol and ultimately led her to stop drinking "in order to align my coaching business with my lifestyle and brand," she said.

click to enlarge Photos Courtesy Of To Be Honest Bev Co.

ALL ABOUT OPTIONS Michelle Houston and Jeremy Fleming created To Be Honest Bev Co. to offer drink options for sober and sober-curious individuals and to foster "a community centered on mental well-being," Houston states.

Fleming, meanwhile, co-founder of Bang the Drum Brewery and presently co-founder and head cider maker at SLO Cider Co., had long considered creating a nonalcoholic beverage.

The California native has called SLO home for the past 20 years, more than a decade of which has been spent either crafting beverages or helping others do so through his consulting firm Brew Builders.

"Over the years, Jeremy also took intentional breaks from alcohol, participating in dry January or sober October," Houston said. "As we explored the sober-curious market, we tried various health-oriented beverages such as CBD, kava, or probiotic sodas.

"While we enjoyed some products, we saw a need and a market for this type of option, given that the current CBD beverage market exceeds $3 billion and is projected to reach $45 billion in the next decade."

Once settling on the CDB component, Fleming worked his magic creating a tasty substitute for gin best enjoyed with soda water, on ice, or mixed with other ingredients to create craft concoctions, a full list of which can be accessed on TBH's website.

In addition to nano-emulsified, hemp-derived CBD isolate and filtered, ultraviolet light-treated water, the product contains gin-centric botanicals such as juniper, lavender, and citrus.

click to enlarge Photos Courtesy Of To Be Honest Bev Co.

THC-FREE Focus from To Be Honest Bev Co. contains hemp-derived, nano-emulsified CBD isolate and distilled botanicals—primarily juniper, lavender, and grapefruit. Each fluid ounce contains 25 milligrams of CBD, with a recommended maximum serving of 2 ounces per mocktail.

"In your common spirit, the heat profile comes from ethanol produced during the fermentation process," Fleming said. "In order to achieve a similar characteristic or experience to drinking an alcoholic beverage, I did add a little bit of black pepper to the mix as well as a significant amount of grapefruit to impart bitterness on the back end."

The couple's debut batch, unveiled in November at a launch party at Nate's on Marsh in SLO, produced 550 bottles.

The 750-milliliter glass bottles retail for $45 on the TBH website. The age limit for purchase of hemp-derived CBD varies by state, but in California it's 18.

However, the company's restaurant partners will not sell mocktails containing Focus to anyone under 21 because it's easier to regulate.

Stay tuned for increased output from a larger production facility, as well as new flavors.

"The next style that I plan on producing after Focus is actually going to be a bourbon version with a little bit of a dark caramel and vanilla character," Fleming said.

The couple also plans to roll out a 1 percent giveback initiative to benefit mental-health causes as well as a membership program to connect with clients on a deeper level.

"In our culture, alcohol plays a significant role in how we live, gather, and celebrate," Houston acknowledged. "While we don't aim to demonize it, we recognize its potential effects on the mind and body that don't benefit us all the time. We understand that alcohol isn't going anywhere, and our goal is to provide a more centered, vibrant alternative for those seeking a conscious way of consuming." Δ

Flavor Writer Cherish Whyte thinks dry January just got a lot more interesting. Reach her at [email protected].