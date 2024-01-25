Upon reading the opinion piece "Disqualification" (Jan. 18), I was seized by a deep sense of gratitude. I was profoundly grateful that the author, a retired attorney, was not a member of the Supreme Court of the United States, although I do have to admit that just about anything or anyone would be an improvement in that department.

First, the author makes the claim that Trump was not guilty of insurrection, which, according to the author, is "a term usually associated with seizing power by force, and generalissimos parked in tanks on the palace lawn." Whereas under U.S. law it is illegal to incite, assist with, or participate in a rebellion or insurrection against United States laws and authority, and it particularly applies when perpetrators destroy government property or assault federal officers. It makes no mention of generalissimos. Mere rebellion or refusing to recognize and comply with United States laws and authority will do. Did Trump incite, assist with, or otherwise participate in this sort of thing? Damn right he did. Did Al Gore? No.

The author acknowledges that under the 14th Amendment, a criminal conviction is not required, but he goes on to express his feeling that Trump deserves to be considered innocent until proven guilty. We hold Trump's misbehavior as overtly self-evident to all the world, and therefore feel that the future of this nation deserves the benefit of the doubt, not Trump.

More importantly, another issue is not what Trump may or may not have done, rather it is what he didn't do. When Trump was inaugurated (before the hugest crowd ever assembled ever), he swore to the world and those American citizens not actively engaged in vomiting to do the following:

"I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

Did Donald J. Trump honor that oath? Hell no. He refused to participate in a peaceful transition of power, spread hate and lies, engaged in acts of sedition, and trampled all over the aforesaid Constitution in his pitiful, self-serving attempt to unlawfully remain in power. Disqualification does not matter. What matters is that Donald J. Trump has proven himself unfit to serve in any political office in this country, and I am certain the framers of our Constitution would agree.

Mark Henry

San Luis Obispo