March 07, 2024 Opinion » Letters

There's always an asterisk, a 'but,' and 'context' 

Nobody would deny New Times the legal right to publish a political comic accusing Israel of genocide, even though it's an accusation that the International Court of Justice did not find plausible. Indeed, you have the legal right to publish a comic that weaponizes a minority group's history of victimization against it, even if that will result in demonization and potential harm to members of that group right here in San Luis Obispo County.

You absolutely have the right to those opinions and to express them. It just seems that you do not do this with respect to other vulnerable minorities. You don't publish comics like Stonetoss that do this, because, we thought, there's little to be gained from expressing political views in hurtful ways like this.

But there's always an asterisk, always a "but," and always "context" when it comes to the Jews. Double standards like this are the essence of anti-Semitism.

Jon-Erik Storm

Los Osos

