Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite

October 05, 2023 Opinion » Letters

The initiative process is important, but it can be hijacked 

I agree wholeheartedly with Jeff Eckles' letter on the initiative process ("The citizen-led initiative process strengthens our democracy," Sept. 21). At the same time, we need to be careful of the tyranny of the majority, which can pass initiatives that do harm.

In order for the initiative process to serve all Californians, voters must educate themselves on the issue and heed expert opinions rather than relying on popular myths. Also, nothing in the law prevents monied interests from influencing an election. Two cases in point:

1. Proposition 227 of 1998 eliminated true bilingual education programs. Voters who supported the proposition likely based their votes on myths—that children will have split identities if they are allowed to learn in their own language; that bilingual education will slow their educational progress; and that young children learn new languages effortlessly. Decades of research on bilingual education debunk these myths. Children learn English better in correctly designed bilingual programs, and they learn all subjects just as well as native English speakers.

2. Proposition 22, which allowed gig-job companies like Uber and Instacart to treat their workers as independent contractors rather than employees. Such companies contributed $205 million to the campaign, an amount ordinary citizens can hardly match. The proposition passed by 59 percent, and we will never know how much the corporate funding influenced voters—but it was likely significant.

Corporate funding of initiative elections could be curbed by appropriate laws. Perhaps we need an initiative limiting campaign contributions! As to the first issue, it can only be addressed by training Californians in critical thinking and by restoring the public's respect for the expert researchers and scholars who spend their entire careers producing most of the world's knowledge in fields ranging from art to medicine to engineering.

Johanna Rubba

Grover Beach

Readers Poll

Should Lake Nacimiento residents be able to use the water recreationally?

  • No, the water should be managed to ensure it meets environmental standards and doesn't dry up.
  • Yes, they own the property by the water so they deserve an equal use of the water.
  • Yes, but only if they comply with environmental standards and help maintain the water level.
  • No one should be able to use the water—take it away from all of them!

View Results

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Trending

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Stay sleepy Read More

  2. Significant protection Read More

  3. Democrats' dilemma Read More

  4. Sore losers Read More

  5. Oceano Dunes' economic impact on SLO County is lower than some want us to believe Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2023 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation