Oceano's airport is a gateway for opportunity 

I am writing to express my opposition to the efforts by the Oceano Beach Community Association advocating for the closure of Oceano Airport. As a person whose life has been profoundly influenced by the aviation community based at this airport, I believe it is crucial to recognize the immense value that the airport brings.

My personal journey with aviation began at a very young age when I was taken on a transformative airplane ride in an wood-winged vintage airplane based at Oceano Airport. From that moment on, my dreams were filled with visions of airplanes and flying. The supportive aviation community in Oceano and San Luis Obispo played a pivotal role in shaping my future. By the age of 19, I had earned my commercial license and flight instructor certificates, thanks to the guidance and support of my mentors in the aviation field.

Today, the spirit of inspiration that Oceano Airport instilled in me is not only alive but more intentional than ever. The Estrella Air Museum in Paso Robles houses the Youth Aviation Club, founded by a friend and my son's flight instructor. Additionally, ACI Jet, our local fixed base operator, recently provided a student pilot scholarship in partnership with the Estrella Air Museum and also spearheaded the establishment of the aviation maintenance technician course at Cuesta College in Paso Robles. Cal Poly, renowned for its aerospace program, now holds classes at the San Luis Obispo airport.

So, it is disheartening to learn that the Oceano Beach Community Association is advocating against the much-needed improvements to Oceano Airport. The association's idea to convert the airport into walking trails is especially counterproductive, as it fails to recognize the significant potential that Oceano Airport represents for our economically disadvantaged community.

Instead of advocating for closure, I urge the community association to consider joining the broader efforts in San Luis Obispo County to promote aviation and aerospace. Let us work together to ensure that Oceano is included in the countywide efforts in aviation and aerospace. The unique asset that Oceano Airport represents can contribute significantly to the economic well-being of our community, aligning with goals of social justice by providing a gateway for personal and professional opportunities for our youth.

Adam Verdin

Arroyo Grande