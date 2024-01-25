I'm voting Heather Moreno for supervisor 

I have worked with Heather Moreno in my position as a board director for the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce, volunteered with her for community events, and most recently, as Heather has brought community leaders together to revive fundraising efforts for the Central Coast Charles Paddock Zoo. In every arena, I have seen her lead with compassion and logic to make decisions that make sense. Her actions show her as someone who is way more concerned with helping, improving, and growing, and not someone who gets hung up on party politics. For me, a third-generation resident of SLO County, that is the kind of leader I want to represent District 5!

Angela Cisneros

Atascadero