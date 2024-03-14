I'm happy to see Eskimo Pie again 

I have been watching the painting and refurbishing at High Street Deli for some months now. I was very sad when I saw the iconic landmark Eskimo Pie picture disappear, painted over, boards replaced. I thought it was a protected piece. Yesterday I was driving by and decided to stop and ask the workers about the sign, and lo and behold, they were putting it back up. Hand painting a new one exactly like the original. Wow, everything is right in the neighborhood again. Thank you, High Street Deli. Some things just need to stay the same for old time's sake. It is a real comfort piece. Love it.

Jean'ne Blackwell

San Luis Obispo