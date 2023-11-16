Censorship in our schools and elsewhere must not be tolerated 

Those who question authority are often censored. The most profound thinkers have traditionally been censored.

Schools should not be a place for indoctrination by either the right or left, depending on who's in power.

Traditionally, classics like Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, To Kill a Mockingbird, The Catcher in the Rye, and works by Judy Blume have been censored. Are any of these profound books allowed in local school libraries? Huckleberry Finn was traditionally attacked by the right wing since the book illustrated the corruption of authority. Now, the left wing wants to censor it, probably for the same reason.

To censor it, they use the guise that it has a bad word to describe Black people. Trouble is that was the language used at the time. The left thinks that by getting rid of a word off the face of the Earth, racism will be combated. How shallow and stupid! The only way to get rid of racism is by finding the divine, and realizing we're all one, and that whatever we do to anyone we do to ourselves.

Malcolm X uses that word in one of his classic speeches. Is this speech to be banned in our schools? Is quoting this speech in the media banned? Are certain James Baldwin speeches to be banned, since he used the same word? Is an accurate depiction of the old South to be banned in media and movies because people back then used a certain word. Should the classic books and anti-racism movies using the word be destroyed? That would be akin to throwing the baby out with the bathwater.

Parents need to oversee our schools and prevent censorship instigated by either political party. The school system has a track record of corruption. Teachers tend to be ethical and well-meaning, but unfortunately the system is run by politicians.

No profound thinkers should be censored!

Censorship is bad with the exception that obvious attempts at indoctrination and pornography shouldn't be fed to students.

Students should be taught how to think, not what to think. To be respectful of everyone. And that they have the right to question authority.

Bryan Rosen

Montecito