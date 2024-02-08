America doesn't need to start over; it just needs tweaks 

I have never understood the MAGA movement. Make America great again? America has always been great. I should know. I have been to at least 50 countries and all 50 states. While America may need to be tweaked once in a while as democracy is dynamic, she does not need to be destroyed, as Trump and the GOP want to do, only to start over.

We solved the problem of bowing down to the king in the 1770s, and I am not about to bow down to someone who wants to be a king or dictator. The reason so many people want to come to America is because of its greatness. She has provided freedom and opportunity for so many and continues to do so. We have shown our strength when necessary and kindness to so many all over the world.

Keep our democratic republic. America has done so well for way more than 200 years with that system because it works.

Rick Tibben

Nipomo