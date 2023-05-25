SLO Partners is offering scholarships to women for a career-setting summer course in STEM 

San Luis Obispo County's manufacturing industry is anticipating a rise in the number of women in the workforce.

This June, SLO Partners—a nonprofit economic development initiative of the county Office of Education—will bring back the Modern Manufacturing Bootcamp course. It's meant to increase women's representation in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields through a seven-week upskilling program that begins for a chosen few with a $500 scholarship.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of SLO Partners

TECH TALKS SLO Partners' Modern Manufacturing Bootcamp hopes to upskill women for STEM careers by teaching them functions like assembling and operating drones and 3D printers and programming remote-controlled cars.

By the end of the course, SLO Partners aims for students to get employed. Paula Mathias-Fryer, the senior director of SLO Partners, told New Times that a lot of people don't know about local career opportunities in STEM fields or that there are such companies currently hiring.

"We want to level the playing field and make sure everyone knows about these opportunities," Mathias-Fryer said. "But specifically, we're offering these scholarships to women because, typically, it's a male-dominated field."

She added that the $500 is meant to be an "extra push" to help with resources like child care and gas for transport.

"It's to take away barriers that might otherwise prohibit them [from enrolling]," Mathias-Fryer said.

The program is in its seventh year, but this is the first time SLO Partners is offering scholarships specifically for women. Enrollment is first come, first served, and there's room for 10 students.

To apply, hopefuls can complete an online registration form and pay the reduced $99 registration fee (SLO Partners waived the original $299 fee). If selected, the women will receive a check for $500 once they finish the course. That fund hinges on near-perfect attendance with no more than two missed classes, class participation, and completing all assigned homework.

"It's not a course that includes a lot of exams," Mathias-Fryer said. "It's about learning and participating, attending the classes, and working as a team."

The manufacturing boot camp will take place from June 12 to Aug. 3, Monday through Thursday from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the county Office of Education building. The 10 students will assemble and fly a drone, assemble and use a 3D printer, do electrical work, and program and drive a remote-controlled car.

But applicants don't need to have prior experience in STEM. The ideal student is someone who likes to craft and problem solve, according to Mathias-Fryer. For example, one woman who received a scholarship for the summer program sewed an astronaut suit for a Halloween costume.

"It's a very hands-on class, and we have three instructors," Mathias-Fryer said. "They'll really answer your questions and show you what to do. It's meant to be fun."

In the past, graduates of the boot camp have gone on to find work at local STEM companies. Mathias-Fryer said that last summer, a woman who worked as an Uber driver joined the class to develop her skills. Now, she works for the SLO-based aerospace company Edge Autonomy.

The class is for women of all ages. Mathias-Fryer said that the average age is 33 but the boot camp historically has an age range of 18 to 68.

"I just want to encourage women not to be intimidated by our application," Mathias-Fryer said. "It is for all skill levels. We have helped probably 75 to 80 people get jobs in the manufacturing industry."

Fast facts

• The SLO Food Bank is hoping to raise critical funds to alleviate hunger through a community event on June 2, Hunger Awareness Day. Its efforts include plans to raise money through donations and ticket sales from a music concert and offering CalFresh application assistance throughout the county. For more information, contact Savannah Evans at [email protected] or (805) 835-5275.

• PetSmart Charities provided C.A.R.E.4Paws with a $120,000 grant to address limitations in accessing veterinary care in Oceano. On July 9, the organization will launch its first free pet wellness clinic at Oceano's Parks and Recreation Department on 1655 Front St. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pet dogs and cats can receive vaccines, flea treatment, deworming medication, microchips, and nail trims. Spay and neuter services and health exams will require prior appointments. For more information, contact [email protected] or (805) 968-2273. Δ

Reach Staff Writer Bulbul Rajagopal at [email protected].