Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

May 25, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

The Diplomat 

By
click to enlarge POWER COUPLE Keri Russell (right) stars as ambassador to Great Britain Kate Wyler, who has to navigate her new post as well as her meddling husband, former ambassador Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), in the Netflix TV series The Diplomat. - COURTESY PHOTO BY ALEX BAILEY/NETFLIX
  • Courtesy Photo By Alex Bailey/Netflix
  • POWER COUPLE Keri Russell (right) stars as ambassador to Great Britain Kate Wyler, who has to navigate her new post as well as her meddling husband, former ambassador Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), in the Netflix TV series The Diplomat.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2023

Where's it showing? Netflix

bingeable.png

Creator Debora Cahn (The West Wing, Homeland) helms this new Netflix series about a career diplomat who's used to dealing with messy situations. In fact, Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) thought her next posting was Afghanistan, but after a British aircraft carrier is bombed in an attack suspected to be in retaliation against the U.S. president (Michael McKean), she's called into the Oval Office and told she's now ambassador to Great Britain, which is usually a ceremonial position given to a major campaign donor.

Once there, she finds herself navigating stormy political waters, and it doesn't help that her former superstar ambassador husband, Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), is really good at orchestrating behind-the-scenes shenanigans that make her job even harder. Oh, and their marriage is ... let's say complicated.

This is a smartly written, briskly paced drama with sharp wit and plenty of intriguing twists and turns, and these characters are really engaging as they employ statecraft to smooth out international problems and avoid geopolitical catastrophes. Russell and Sewel are great together. Is it realistic? No clue, but it's entertaining as heck. (eight 43- to 56-min. episodes) Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Experimental music sensation Yves Tumor plays the Fremont Theater on May 25 Read More

  2. Local author Jill Thayer's new book celebrates Central Coast hiking trails Read More

  3. Best of art student work from Cuesta College showcased at Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery. Read More

  4. SLO REP showcases a simple yet profound set design and dialogue in A Doll's House, Part 2 Read More

  5. Studio Avila covers jewelry basics in upcoming rivet ring workshop Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2023 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation