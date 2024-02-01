Sandi Sigurdson named SLO Chamber of Commerce's Citizen of the Year 

This year started with a shock for one longtime San Luis Obispo resident.

"When I first heard I was being honored, I was gobsmacked," Sandi Sigurdson said with a laugh.

She was honored as the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce's Citizen of the Year at a luncheon on Jan. 20 after nearly two decades of service with and alongside the city.

COMMUNITY CARE Sandi Sigurdson accepts the SLO Chamber of Commerce's 2023 Citizen of the Year award at a 600-person luncheon on Jan. 20.

"I feel like I am super lucky to live in such a great community of leaders and involved residents," Sigurdson told New Times. "So to be honored in the company of some of the ones who have accomplished as much, or even more, than I have was a great experience."

The SLO Chamber of Commerce cited her relentless work to improve the city through different efforts—including health care access, religious and racial tolerance, gender equality, homeless services, and education.

"We are surrounded by so many people in this city that contribute to projects and their governments with really good hearts," Sigurdson said. "I am honored to have even just played a role in building up these organizations over the years."

The chamber commended Sigurdson for her role as a key figure in running campaigns that fostered voter approval for improved public school facilities, green space preservation, and overall improvements to city and county services.

Her past workplaces include Planned Parenthood, a sober men's living space in SLO, the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, the San Luis Obispo Symphony, and Leadership SLO.

"I helped run the SLO Symphony for years, and I am very proud of how much we played not just here but across the world in places like Carnegie Hall," Sigurdson said. "When I left there to join Leadership SLO, I found myself part of something that is impacting our community just as much now as it was when I first joined."

She describes Leadership SLO as more of a community-building organization than simply an opportunity for those looking to take charge in local government. She noted that the organization's alumni include herself and SLO's current mayor, Erica Stewart.

But the road that led to the point where she could contribute so much to her community only came after Sigurdson found the path to sobriety after battling alcoholism.

"There was this turning point 20 or so years ago where I got sober and all of this became a reality," she said. "Only in sobriety could I find this way to harness all the good and smarts I had in me—that everyone has, really—that I had lost access to because alcohol was the dominating factor in my life."

Once she opened that window, Sigurdson said, she never looked back. She encourages others to recognize that everyone has moments like that, when they can rise to the occasion.

"If I were to give any piece of advice to anyone, it's learn when to say yes," she said. "Do what you can, when you can, to positively impact the community around you."

Sometimes, Sigurdson said, that can be doing things you might not want to do, as she recalled helping events and last-minute gatherings get off the ground.

"It's things like hosting a 7 a.m. bake sale to help fund a project or give back to a nonprofit you are working with," she said. "Or when R.A.C.E. Matters calls you to the streets to protest and demand justice, you go out there."

She said it's not out of reach to "give back where you can." Whether it's getting those around you involved in your cause, or, as Sigurdson said with a laugh, "reading the freaking newspaper" to know who is in charge of your local government—there is no reason why you can't be the next citizen of the year.

"Make time to do what you can do, get involved, educate yourself and others—even if it's just taking two hours overall each week, it makes a difference," she said. "Most importantly, learn to lift people up when you can because you might just be the positive impact that inspires them to do exactly what you are doing."

