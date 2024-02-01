click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Amc Plus

ALL IN THE FAMILY Allison (Annie Murphy, second from left) is married to Kevin (Eric Peterson, second from right), a crass buffoon who makes her life miserable, in Kevin Can F**k Himself, streaming on AMC Plus.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2021-2022

Where's it showing? AMC PLUS

When we started watching this series, I was at first put off. It was a throwback '70s style sitcom about buffoonish Kevin McRoberts (Eric Peterson), a cable installer who seems to be living a charmed life, and his wife, Allison (Annie Murphy), whose life is a nightmare thanks to Kevin and his crass, careless ways. I thought, "Well, this is going to be dumb." But then something magical happened. The bright sitcom lighting gave way to a somber tone whenever Allison had time to herself, and suddenly we discovered her inner life and how she dreamed of escaping Kevin. The juxtaposition of the twin storylines was actually ingenious.

There's also tension between Kevin and his best friend Neil (Alex Bonifer), who always goes along with Kevin's dumb shenanigans even though Kevin is rude and deeply selfish. There's also Neil's hairdresser sister, Patty (Mary Hollis Inboden); her cop girlfriend, Detective Tammy Ridgeway (Candice Coke); and Allison's old boyfriend, Sam (Raymond Lee).

It's so entertaining we signed up for a one-week trial for AMC Plus so we could binge the whole series. Pro tip: As soon as you sign up, cancel. You get your week, and you won't forget to cancel later and end up paying for a month. (16 approximately 45-min. episodes) Δ