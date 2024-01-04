Nipomo CSD appoints replacement for recently resigned board member 

The Nipomo Community Services District (NCSD) board will introduce a new face during its Jan. 10 meeting.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Ray Dienzo

PHILIP HENRY III William Woodson announced his resignation from the Nipomo Community Services District board in 2023, a term Philip Henry III was recently appointed to finish.

Nipomo community member Philip Henry III was chosen to take over the remainder of William (Dan) Woodson's term, after he announced his sudden resignation from the board in December.

"He had to leave for personal reasons, and those led him outside of district boundaries," NCSD General Manager Ray Dienzo told New Times. "He didn't have any issues with his performance, only that he had an opportunity to enjoy retirement, so he took it."

In an application letter, Henry said that he's lived in Nipomo since 2006 and volunteers for local charities, service clubs, and different community events. He's also a board member for the Black Lake Management Association and is a retired president and current board member for the Fairways at Black Lake Homeowners Association.

"My desire to serve on the NCSD board of directors stems from wanting to continue to make positive contributions to the local community," Henry stated in his letter. "My goals are to continue to foster good communications between the district and community and to continue to aid in developing the NCSD Strategic Plan to ensure that we are prepared to meet the future needs of the community."

Although Nipomo community members had around a month to submit applications, Dienzo said no one else expressed interest.

"There wasn't necessarily an application—it was just a letter of interest, and if someone would have shown up the day of the [Dec. 13] board meeting, then they would have been considered as well," he said.

Henry did meet all the qualifications by living in the district and having a good record with community involvement, Dienzo said. The board unanimously appointed him.

"He's technically a board member right now, but he will officially be seated in the next board meeting on Jan. 10 where I'll be giving him the oath of office," he said.

Dienzo said Woodson's retirement didn't line up with election dates, and the district needed to find a replacement quickly.

"The next election would have been in March but the deadline for that was in November, so we missed it," he said. "Then the next election date is November 2024 and that's when the term would end anyway, so it didn't make sense for the board to call an election."

Anyone interested in running for a board position in the upcoming November election still can, Dienzo said.

"Henry will just finish out that time director Woodson had, which is at the end of the year, and in 2024, if he wants to continue in the board then he would have to run for reelection," he said. Δ