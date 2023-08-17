Grover Beach residents receive California Blackshirts flyers 

The California Blackshirts—a group that demonstrated with a "White Men Unite" poster bearing Nazi-affiliated symbols in San Luis Obispo—have now hurled their messaging onto residential properties in Grover Beach.

Grover Beach residents Paul and Jane Smith, who requested to have their names changed for safety concerns, found a plastic bag containing a California Blackshirts flyer on their lawn. Rocks weighed down a bag containing the words "A Call to Action" along with an Othala rune (a hate symbol) emblazoned on the flyer. Paul told New Times he noticed the plastic bag on the night of Aug. 13 when he was taking out the trash.

click to enlarge Photo Taken From Nextdoor

NEW GROUND Some Grover Beach residents found plastic bags containing rocks and flyers calling "men and women of the European race" to action. These are similar to the flyers community members found in San Luis Obispo and as far as Hanford in Kings County.

"They were most likely driving slowly, like newspaper boys would, and threw the baggies," Paul said. "All the people on our street are very upset. We understand this is freedom of speech, but this is wrong."

The flyer contained a link to the California Blackshirts' Telegram channel, and a call to "all men and women of the European race" claiming that the "world our ancestors built is slowly collapsing."

The Smiths aren't the only Grover Beach residents who received a plastic bag. Others took to Facebook and Nextdoor saying they found handfuls of the same flyers in plastic bags on other lawns. According to KSEE24 reporting, similar packages were found in Hanford, Kings County, around Aug. 10. These flyers were also found in SLO soon after the group demonstrated in front of a fire station in late July.

Jane told New Times that she texted Grover Beach Mayor Karen Bright as soon as she saw the flyer. Bright told her via text that she doesn't condone it. The Smith's neighbor and previous Grover Beach Mayor Jeff Lee visited them the next day to express his disappointment at the flyers, according to Jane. She said she was surprised such flyers could appear in Grover Beach.

"Our town was the Venice Beach of Five Cities," she said. "We're the quirky ones and we even have Highway Patrolmen on one side of us."

The Grover Beach Police Department encouraged residents to discard the flyers.

No repeat incidents have taken place in Grover Beach since, according to the Smiths.

"To me, freedom of speech is the right to assemble, but this is wrong, unsettling, and unsafe," Paul said. "It [the flyers] has no place on your doorstep." Δ