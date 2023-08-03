Hiding hatred: Masked men with a 'white pride' banner make another appearance in SLO County 

White supremacy groups are starting to leave a small mark in San Luis Obispo County.

While earlier instances occurred in Templeton, with masked men who held an "embrace white pride" banner, and in Paso Robles, where masked men unfurled similar signs, the most recent incident occurred in the city of SLO on July 22.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo By Ben Arrona

REPEAT INCIDENT Over the past four months several gatherings with links to white supremacy have taken place across San Luis Obispo County. SLO's July 22 demonstration in front of Fire Station No. 1 dispersed barely 15 minutes after SLO Police Department received a complaint call.

This time, masked men held a large white banner bearing the words "White Men Unite," symbols historically associated with Nazis, and a link that hints at a group name—the California Blackshirts.

The group originated in Italy in the early 1900s as the paramilitary wing of the National Fascist Party, and they wore the same uniform as the Italian army, adding a black shirt, tie, and fez.

In SLO, the individuals identifying as the California Blackshirts wore full-sleeved black shirts and covered their faces with white cloths, dark sunglasses, and white hats. Their banner displayed two Othala runes—a symbol linked to Nazi Germany and listed by the Anti-Defamation League as a hate symbol.

On July 29, clear sealed bags containing "A Call to Action!" pamphlets were found on South Street in SLO. The document contained a link to the California Blackshirts' Telegram channel where it elaborates on its mission. The channel was created on June 29, and as of Aug. 2, it had 66 subscribers.

"We are the California Blackshirts, an anonymous group of pro-white activists who advocate for the well-being of White Americans," the webpage read. "Our Means: Banner drops with pro-white messages, flyering [sic], digital propaganda, and all other legally protected methods of activism."

The group self-describes as advocates for the "security and survival of the European Race."

"Our once beautiful cities are rife with third-world savages who terrorize our communities, pillage our shopping centers, and beat our women and children," the statement reads. "But we say nothing and allow the black and brown hoards to run rampant every summer."

click to enlarge Cover Image From Adobe Stock

MASKED MEN Donning black shirts and white face coverings, a handful of men protested against diversity in SLO on July 22.

According to The Tribune reporting, group members also called a journalist anti-Semitic slurs when she requested an in-person interview. The California Blackshirts didn't respond to New Times' request for comment by press time.

By holding up the banner in SLO, the group toed the line of "legally protected methods of activism." SLO Police Department spokesperson Christine Wallace told New Times that the banner didn't meet the Penal Code criteria for a hate crime but advised people to alert the police if threatening situations do occur in the future.

"As with any disturbing messaging or actions, if you see something, say something. Our goal is to protect our community members against threats to their safety," she said. "The city of San Luis Obispo takes these incidents seriously, and any actions based in hate will be legally scrutinized."

The California Department of Justice also states that the U.S. Constitution allows hate speech if it doesn't interfere with others' civil rights.

"While these acts are certainly hurtful, they do not rise to the level of criminal violations and thus may not be prosecuted," the Department of Justice website states. "However, it is important to note that these incidents have a traumatic impact on the victims as well as on the community at large."

SLO Mayor Erica Stewart took to her Instagram to condemn the July 22 display.

"Today, people came into our city to spread racist hate speech," she wrote in the caption of her video message. "I'm sickened by their racist behavior and hate, but it's important to remember that this does not define who we are as a community."

Stewart almost participated in a counterprotest too. Ben Arrona, an eyewitness to the California Blackshirts' SLO gathering, told New Times he contacted her after one of the members started filming him when he took a picture of them on the street.

"We [planned to] get a sheet from her house, write 'Celebrate diversity' on it, and stand next to them as a counterprotest," Arrona said. "Any right-minded person should be shaking when they see stuff like that, but then I was like, 'OK, this is what they want though.'"

But the gathering had dispersed by the time Arrona and Stewart arrived at the scene. SLO Police Department's Wallace confirmed to New Times that police received a complaint call on July 22 at 10:52 a.m. and people had left before patrol arrived 14 minutes later.

In 2020, the City Council deemed racism a "public health crisis" because of the disproportionate rate of Black Americans succumbing to COVID-19. That same year it adopted a resolution to create a diversity, equity, and inclusion task force. City spokesperson Whitney Szentesi told New Times that diversity, equity, and inclusion are major priorities, with specific strategies and initiatives slated for the 2023-25 Financial Plan. Those strategies include promoting community-based policing and equitable recruiting, hiring, retention, and promotion practices to set up a diverse workforce.

In June, the SLO County Board of Supervisors stepped in to condemn racism with a 3-2 vote, with Supervisors John Peschong and Debbie Arnold dissenting. That move took place after the "embrace white pride" banner incidents in Templeton. The board was divided during the resolution adoption because of the reference to Templeton and concerns from Peschong and Arnold that it would paint the North County town in a negative light.

Neither Peschong nor Arnold responded to New Times' requests for comment on the most recent incident.

Third District Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg, who represents SLO, told New Times that condemning racism should go beyond the county-adopted resolution.

"I continue to work together as a county—from housing, to jobs, to a sense of belonging and feeling like you can walk down a neighborhood and be safe," she said.

Fourth District Supervisor Jimmy Paulding said he stood behind the resolution as a statement of support for making the community more welcoming and inclusive.

"Especially in light of the increasingly disturbing trend of white supremacy that we are seeing in our community and nation," he said. "I salute the city of San Luis Obispo's mayor for calling out the men with the 'White Men Unite' flag for what they are: racists."

Second District Supervisor Bruce Gibson advocated for more robust action.

"The more effective expression is broader expression, from other local governments, school districts, service districts," he said. "Expression of a group conveys more weight than expressions from one individual." Δ

