Five Cities firefighters getting new staff, new equipment 

Cost of living adjustments and new equipment are in the works for Five Cities Fire Authority (FCFA) firefighters.

During the Nov. 13 Grover Beach City Council meeting, City Manager Matthew Bronson shared updated information on necessary equipment purchases, updated staffing levels, and the Oceano Community Service District's fire service.

click to enlarge File Photo By Jayson Mellom

FIRE UPDATE The Five Cities Fire Authority board approved a new memorandum of understanding with its firefighters union to increase pay.

Bronson told New Times in an email that the FCFA board approved a new successor memorandum of understanding and resolution with the firefighters union, International Association of Fire Fighters Local 4403, for updated labor agreements on Oct. 16.

"These resolutions provided cost of living along with equity adjustments in employee compensation for FCFA positions to be more comparable to other agencies following a compensation study conducted by the city of Arroyo Grande," he said. "Funding for these adjustments has been budgeted in the FCFA operating budget."

According to the Nov. 13 staff report, the FCFA operating budget is $2.8 million for 2023 through 2024 and $2.9 million for 2024 through 2025.

Following the labor contract approval, the FCFA's board approved $3.7 million to replace a 15-year-old fire engine, according to the staff report.

During the City Council meeting, Bronson said firefighters who have worked in Grover Beach and Arroyo Grande told the FCFA board that both a type I engine and a ladder truck would work the best to provide service to community members.

"Our service area [has] a balance of suburban and urban dynamics and ultimately [the board] came up with a recommendation that was approved," Bronson said during the City Council meeting.

To help staff the new vehicles, Bronson said that FCFA also added a new battalion chief, Ryan Bird, and two new full-time firefighter positions.

"This enables a 24/7 two-person company to go along with the two three-person companies that we currently have based in Station 1 in Arroyo Grande and Station 2 in Grover Beach," Bronson said.

Bronson said that FCFA used to have a third three-person company, but it wasn't able to provide a consistent appropriate level of service and often closed temporarily due to staffing issues. With the new staffing openings, he said, FCFA will be able to provide 24-hour service with a third company, which it started doing on July 1 with already hired FCFA firefighters.

"It is being filled temporarily by existing personnel working extra shifts given current uncertainty about providing ongoing fire service to Oceano," he told New Times via email. "If fire service was provided to Oceano on an ongoing basis beginning in fiscal year 2024-25, then these new positions would be opened for recruitment and filled permanently." Δ