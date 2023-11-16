After spending a decade playing alongside his famous father, Allman Brothers founding member Dickey Betts, in his band Dickey Betts & Great Southern, then forming and touring with Brethren of the Coast, then becoming a touring member of folk-rock group Dawes, then forming The Allman Betts Band with Devon Allman, son of Gregg Allman, Duane Betts is finally striking out on his own with Wild & Precious Life under his name alone.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo By Kaelan Barosky

BEYOND BLUES Hot on the heels of his new debut solo album, Wild & Precious Life, Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel play a Numbskull and Good Medicine show at The Siren on Nov. 17.

Released in July on Royal Potato Family Records, Betts said of the record, "It felt like the right time to make something that was entirely my own vision. This is a record that guitar players will love, but at its core, it's really a song record. It's an album about who I am, where I come from, and what I believe in."

Betts took up an offer from friends Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks to record at their Swamp Raga Studio in Jacksonville, cutting the album on 2-inch analog tape during a series of live studio performances. It captures Betts' guitar-slinging style, and though the roots from whence he sprang can be heard, he's making his own music—well-crafted and keenly observed songs about overcoming obstacles and forging on.

See Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel at The Siren on Friday, Nov. 17 (7:30 p.m.; 21-and-older; $20 at goodmedicinepresents.com). Opening the evening is GA-20, a blues trio whose music comes from "the place where traditional blues, country, and rock 'n' roll intersect," according to their bio.

"We make records that we would want to listen to," guitarist Matt Stubbs said. "It's our take on the song-based traditional electric blues we love."

Sounds like a down and dirty blues party.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Dave Alvin

THE KING OF CLIFORNIA Dave Alvin & The Guilty Ones play a Numbskull and Good Medicine show at The Siren on Nov. 19.

Numbskull and Good Medicine also host Dave Alvin & The Guilty Ones at The Siren on Sunday, Nov. 19 (6:30 p.m.; 21-and-older; $23 at goodmedicinepresents.com). As Alvin explains on his website, "There are two types of folk music: quiet folk music and loud folk music. I play both."

Formerly a member of the roots rock and rockabilly band The Blasters, after striking out on his own, Alvin has penned classic hits such as "Fourth of July," "King of California," and "Highway 61 Revisited."

And don't forget Numbskull and Good Medicine also have folk duo Viv & Riley playing on Thursday, Nov. 16, at Bristols Cider House (7 p.m.; all ages; $15 at goodmedicinepresents.com), touring in support of their new record, Imaginary People, which explores "bittersweet nostalgia."

The Siren

The harmony-driven power-pop quartet French Cassettes plays with opening act Juniper Honey on Thursday, Nov. 16 (7:30 p.m.; 21-and-older; $15 at tixr.com) at the Siren.

Blind Pony plays on Saturday, Nov. 18 (7:30 p.m.; 21-and-older; free). The band is the brainchild of NYC singer-songwriter and actor Kent Klineman, who "wrote his first song while hitchhiking through Greece at age 19," his bio explained. "After winning a Tony Award on Broadway in Death of a Salesman, Kent moved to LA in 2000. LA brought into his life a new friend and songwriting partner: The Electric Guitar." Expect "psych blues rock with flashes of punk, folk, and country."

The Murder Hornets with The Mad Alchemy Liquid Light Show happens on Wednesday, Nov. 22 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; free), delivering California rock 'n' roll with surf, psychedelia, funk, and blues sounds over a triptastic light show. Get weird!

The Clark Center

Fans of Chicago (the band, not the city) will be blown away by Leonid & Friends, an ensemble of 11 of the finest musicians in Russia, Ukraine, Moldova, and Belarus, who will bring the "spirit, musicality, and fire of American supergroup Chicago" to life this Sunday, Nov. 19, in the Clark Center (7 p.m.; all ages; $36 to $75 at clarkcenter.org).

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Paradise Artists

SUPERGROUP HOMAGE Leonid & Friends play the Clark Center on Nov. 19, delivering covers from bands such as Chicago; Earth, Wind & Fire; and Blood, Sweat & Tears.

From what I've heard, this group plays note-for-note renditions of Chicago; Tower of Power; Blood, Sweat & Tears; and Earth, Wind & Fire hits. A recent set list included Chicago covers such as "Make Me Smile," "Saturday in the Park," and "25 or 6 to 4"; EW&F hits "Fantasy" and "September"; and the BS&T track "I Love You More Than You'll Ever Know."

Basin Street Regulars

Get ready for some hot swinging jazz this Sunday, Nov. 19, because the Basin Street Regulars are back with another afternoon show, this time at Rib Line by the Beach in Grover Beach, featuring two terrific Five Cities bands, Jazz Alley Review and Three Martini Lunch (12:30 to 4 p.m.; all ages; a $10 donation is requested at the door or at my805tix.com).

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of The Jazz Alley Review

HOT AND SWINGIN' Five Cities jazz act the Jazz Alley Review plays the next Basin Street Regulars' concert on Nov. 19, at Rib Line by the Beach.

"Food and drinks will be sold and there will be a wooden dance floor for dancing to these two great bands," organizers announced.

The Jazz Alley Review opens the show. Founded in 2018, the septet plays most styles of jazz from traditional to hard bop, jazz-rock, and fusion.

Three Martini Lunch is a trio playing "music that is hip, cool, and swinging," according to the band. Expect classics from the Great American Songbook and standards by Frank, Dean, Tony, and Sammy, as well as newer artists like Michael Bublé, Diana Krall, and Tony Desare.

More music ...

The Cal Poly Jazz Ensembles will present the Fall Jazz Concert on Friday, Nov. 17, in Spanos Theater (7:30 p.m.; all ages; $20 general admission, or $10 for students and SLO Jazz Fed members at the Cal Poly Box Office or by calling (805) 756-4849). This is the season opener for Cal Poly's Vocal Jazz Ensemble, University Jazz Band, and combos. The Vocal Jazz Ensemble, directed by Inga Swearingen, will sing a variety of a cappella tunes, plus arrangements with piano and bass accompaniment.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of The Cal Poly Music Department

JAZZ-SPLOSION The Cal Poly Jazz Ensembles will present their Fall Jazz Concert on Nov. 17, in Spanos Theater.

"The students chose what they wanted to perform for this concert," Swearingen said. "Many of these talented singers come from excellent high school music programs that exposed them to vocal jazz and the thrill of singing tight harmonies."

The Jazz Combos led by Dylan Johnson will perform jazz classics as well as contemporary repertory.

The University Jazz Band directed by Dave Becker will close the program with classic big band arrangements by Sammy Nestico, Frank Foster, and Bill Holman, as well as new young award-winning composers.

Take a chants on the SLO Master Chorale when they present Chants Encounter on Sunday, Nov. 19 (3 p.m.; all ages; $12 to $62 at pacslo.org), in the Performing Arts Center. The program begins with a performance of "Te Deum" by the contemporary composer Arvo Pärt that's deeply influenced by medieval chant. "Mozart's concert aria, 'Per questa bella mano, for baritone and with contrabass obbligato,' concludes the first half of the concert," organizers announced. "The second half features Mozart's Mass in C minor, one of his greatest works, ultimately left unfinished and yet 45 minutes in length." Δ

