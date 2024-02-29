Ex-SLO County IT employee charged with embezzlement 

A former San Luis Obispo County employee met with criminal charges for embezzling at least $250,000 over seven years using a county credit card.

Now-fired Information Technology Department supervisor Norman Hibble, 54, allegedly misused the credit card from April 26, 2017, to October 16, 2023, for personal purchases such as DJ equipment, a crossbow and arrows, and video editing equipment, among other items, according to the District Attorney's Office.

"An auditor at the county Auditor-Controller's Office noticed a discrepancy in the amount of sales tax on a particular purchase believed to have been made by Mr. Hibble using a county credit card," Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth told New Times. "This resulted in a closer look at the expenditure."

County investigators served Hibble a search warrant at his Atascadero residence last November, the county fired him on Jan. 5, and SLO County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Hibble on Feb. 21.

The criminal complaint detailed 12 charges against Hibble—each a crime of misappropriation broken into six-month increments to keep track of the alleged yearslong theft. These potential felonies could be enhanced through a special allegation of aggravated white-collar crime. The Sheriff's Office custody log also notes a misdemeanor of resisting a public officer.

Hibble was arraigned on Feb. 23 on felony charges in SLO Superior Court. On Feb. 28, prosecutor and Deputy District Attorney Ben Blumenthal argued against reducing Hibble's bail amount.

Blumenthal told the court that he was hesitant to agree to reduced bail terms because of the possibility that Hibble, an Australian, might flee the country.

The prosecutor added that although law enforcement took custody of Hibble's Australian passport last November, it's uncertain whether Hibble could approach the Australian embassy, say he lost his passport, apply for and receive a new one, and leave the U.S.

SLO County jail booked Hibble into custody on bail set at $350,000—a sum he said he couldn't afford to pay. The court considers the depth of a defendant's roots in the community to determine bail reduction, presiding Judge Barry LaBarbera said at the hearing.

A probation report prepared by Santa Barbara County discussed Hibble's 12-year employment with SLO County, the fact that he owned a home, and had kids enrolled in the local school district.

Blumenthal went on to mention that county officials are still uncovering the full extent of Hibble's purchases. In February 2021, "at the height of one of the first waves of COVID-19," he said, Hibble visited the website of a New York-based company and purchased editing software called the Blackmagic Da Vinci Resolve Mini Panel worth more than $3,000 using the county credit card and shipped it directly to his house.

Hibble allegedly bragged about the device on social media and falsified an invoice that claimed he purchased a printer for the county office.

Court documents from a separate case—a June 2023 lawsuit—show that Hibble also possessed an electric scooter. He sued a woman living on Prefumo Canyon Road in small claims court for allegedly crashing into his scooter and damaging it along with some camera equipment. He filed the claim for $1,628 to "replace parts for the scooter and broken tripod."

"She failed to give way to me causing me to crash into her vehicle and damage my scooter and camera equipment," Hibble's claim read.

Dobroth confirmed to New Times that there's evidence Hibble purchased the scooter during the time frame of the charges.

At the Feb. 28 bail reduction hearing, LaBarbera reduced the bail amount to $100,000 because Hibble is nonviolent and doesn't have the ability to reoffend because he got fired and lost access to the credit card.

"We cannot say he was a faithful county employee for over 12 years," LaBarbera said. "On the other hand, he is entitled to a reasonable bail he can pay."

While Santa Barbara County prepared Hibble's probation report, SLO County will oversee the probation and bail procedures. Once Hibble's bond payment goes through, the Probation Department will fit him with a tracking device; he will have to turn over any outstanding passports; he can't apply for new ones without the court's leave; and cannot possess any dangerous weapons.

Hibble's next court date is set for March 14.