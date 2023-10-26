Cuesta College hosts first college fair for high school seniors since the pandemic 

High school seniors across SLO County have an opportunity to attend College Night 2023 at Cuesta College to explore higher education options locally and internationally.

TABLING TALK Cuesta College and its partners are encouraging high school seniors to start thinking about higher education through a college fair on Cuesta’s campus.

The San Luis Obispo County Office of Education (SLOCOE), Cuesta College, and the Community Foundation of SLO County are hosting the event on Oct. 30 from 5:30 to 8 p.m to give local high school students a leg up when applying for colleges.

"This only happens once a year, and it aligns to when prospective students are looking to submit applications for various universities and colleges," Cuesta College Director of Outreach and Enrollment Services Aaron Borgeson said. "This is also the first college night in person since COVID and [it's an opportunity] to get students excited about higher education."

Cuesta's college night will be a packed event with opportunities for the whole family. This includes one-on-one interactions with university advisors and free workshops to help students prepare for the financial aspect of higher education.

Borgeson said that they anticipate having more than 700 booths for the event attendees to visit, including tables from more than 50 universities like Cal Poly, San Jose State University, and even some as far away as the University of Edinburgh in Scotland.

"This event allows a prospective student to really interact with an admissions officer or an admissions counselor from various universities, which can offer them a point of contact so they feel comfortable learning more," he said. "If you're in high school or trying to connect with an admissions staff member, that can be really intimidating. But these people are there for student success, and that's something I want to strive for. This is really an opportunity for students to find the right fit."

The college fair will host workshops in both English and Spanish and cover everything from information on NCAA athletics, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals questions, participating in dual enrollment, and learning how to write the perfect college essay, Borgeson said.

"There are staff members who will support undocumented individuals as well as [letting students] learn about financial aid, scholarships, you name it," he said. "There's going to be a contact who offers their own services to provide students throughout the county with creating exceptional applications to various different colleges."

The fair will be held in the Associated Students Auditorium, building 55400, and there will be free parking available in lot No. 2, Borgeson said. For those who want to attend but don't want to worry about driving, the Regional Transit Association (RTA) will be offering free rides to the event from anywhere in the county.

"That night of the 30th, all they have to do is mention that they're going to college night [to the driver], and they get free transportation throughout the county," Borgeson said. "You can actually reach out to RTA via email or over the phone and craft a route plan for the night. Usually a lot of students take them up on this offer."

To contact the RTA, email [email protected] or call (805) 541-2228. For more information on College Night 2023, visit collegenightslo.com.

Fast facts

• The Rotary Club of Paso Robles and Paso Robles High School's Interact Club teamed up with El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) to launch a new transformative playground at the ECHO Paso Campus. The ECHO Paso Campus offers support services, resources, and shelter to those facing homelessness, and organizers said that adding a playground will foster a sense of community, normalcy, and hope for their residents. The Rotary Club of Paso Robles and Paso Robles High School's Interact Club were able to bring the playground to life through volunteer work and cooperation. This playground will include a swing set, slides, climbing structures, and other amenities. Read more about the ECHO Paso Campus at echoshelter.org.

• Albert's Florist in SLO will be hosting a retirement party on Nov. 3 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. to honor their longtime owners the Abadjian family. The flower shop first opened in downtown SLO in 1948, and after 75 years, the Abadjian family has stepped back from the hustle and bustle of the shop and turned it over to new owners so they can enjoy retirement. Visit albertsflorist.com for more info.

• The city of Arroyo Grande recently released a new app that allows community members to stay connected to city-driven information. The app will enable users to have quick access to items such as City Council meetings, utility payments, city news, a contact button to reach City Hall, and more. For those interested in downloading this free app to their smartphones, open the App Store or Google Play, type in "My AG," and press download. Δ

Reach Staff Writer Samantha Herrera at [email protected].