Coalition hosts info sessions on LGBTQ-plus student rights 

As students and teachers begin to settle into their routines in the new school year, a new type of educational opportunity is on deck for San Luis Obispo County—and it's one that Doug Heumann feels is more important than ever.

"Parents need to know what their kids' rights are; students need to know what their rights are," Heumann said. "It is important to understand what LGBTQ-plus students can and cannot do."

IMPORTANT INFO The Central Coast Coalition for Inclusive Schools Director Doug Heumann is hopeful that education sessions like the one being put on by his organization will help inform the general population of students' rights.

Heumann is the director of the Central Coast Coalition for Inclusive Schools (CCC4IS), an organization collaborating with the Gala Pride and Diversity Center, San Luis Obispo County Office of Education, and Diversity Coalition to co-sponsor ACLU-led informational sessions on the rights of LGBTQ-plus students.

"The election is coming up in 2024 and there are outside voices from the current boards—both in North County and the state overall—that will want to run on a platform that is counter to students' rights," Heumann said. "North SLO County, in particular, has struggled with trans students with people at meetings saying things like, 'Oh, they don't exist,' or, 'Oh, they are not valid.'"

Members of CCC4IS and Gala attended the Aug. 14 Atascadero Joint Unified School District meeting where they spoke out against alleged Moms for Liberty complaints about the placement of a Pride flag in a teacher's classroom.

"We are holding these info sessions because it is clear that it is time to educate people on these matters as the tides shift in the culture and political climate of California and the country," Heumann said. "We must do this because of all the vitriol these students are experiencing."

Nipomo High School and Paso Robles High School will host the free sessions from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 12 and Sept. 13, respectively.

CCC4IS encourages those interested in attending to fill out a Google form before Sept. 5 that will pre-register them for the event. In addition, the form can be used to submit questions that may be answered by the ACLU attorneys and those giving the presentations.

According to CCC4IS, the sessions will include information on bullying and harassment protections, names and pronouns, student privacy and expression, accessing restrooms and facilities, dress code policies, student clubs, inclusive curricula, complaint processes, and more.

"Any adult on a school campus needs to be informed and ready to step up to stop acts of LGBTQ-plus discrimination from happening," Heumann said. "Because when it does happen, seeing people stand by and do nothing is just disheartening."

Heumann said that while CCC4IS stressed that the ACLU attorneys present will not be disseminating legal advice, the information they will provide is important regardless.

As the county, state, and country push into the future, Heumann said he's hopeful that people will continue to educate themselves on the issue of LGBTQ-plus students' rights and continue to foster a safer, inclusive environment for all.

"The big question a lot of these students are asking themselves is, 'Does anyone give a crap about what is happening to us?'" he said. "LGBTQ-plus support is important in schools because if you don't have an adult you know is aware of the rights you have and the issues you face, how will you be willing to report things that happen to you that violate those rights?" Δ