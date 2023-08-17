Atascadero parents respond to social media outcry over teacher's LGBTQ-plus poster 

After just one day into the school year, Atascadero's school district was already facing culture war backlash against a teacher.

On Aug. 14, the Gala Pride and Diversity Center posted on social media, calling on residents and parents to voice their support for Atascadero Middle School math teacher Jen Pence.

"The Atascadero Unified School District board will be discussing complaints against a [teacher] for displaying Pride flag in her classroom," the post on Instagram and Facebook read. "The board has received calls for the flag to be removed and for the teacher to be fired out of concern that the flag makes students uncomfortable."

Photo Courtesy Of Shera Stiles

PRIDE POSTER An Atascadero Middle School teacher's desk featured a Pride Festival sticker and a small Pride poster—prompting both outrage and support when a social media post was made regarding its alleged takedown.

Lisa Dillon-Kania and her son—who attends Atascadero High School—were two people who spoke during nearly two hours of public comment at the district's Aug. 15 meeting, offering their support of Pence.

"I believe even allowing such a discussion contradicts the very principles our district strives to uphold [as] it sends a disgusting message to students that being out in the LGBTQ-plus community is somehow wrong and carries negative consequences," her son said at the meeting. "This, in turn, fosters an environment where students feel compelled to conceal their true selves, undermining the safety the district has worked hard to establish."

Other residents, such as SLO County Moms for Liberty Chapter Chair Trisha Murray, said they didn't believe it was proper for a teacher to have something like a Pride poster on their desk, regardless of context.

"Children should not need idols or icons to feel welcome in a teacher's classroom; that should just be a given that they are," Murray said.

Murray encouraged the board to consider a formal discussion about LGBTQ-plus items in the classroom for the next board meeting. She also alleged that the response to Gala's post was unfounded and overreaction from the Central Coast Coalition for Inclusive Schools and Gala.

"No one in Moms for Liberty is calling for anyone to be fired, and no one is busing in people from other counties in Moms for Liberty," Murray said at the meeting. "There was no call for action by Moms for Liberty [on social media], just me encouraging parents to stand up for what they believe in."

New Times reached out to Gala but did not hear back before press time.

Atascadero Unified Superintendent Tom Butler told New Times that district had no intention of taking any action against Pence. He added that the claims in Gala's social media post did not reflect the actions of the district.

"I want to make it clear that none of that is happening, none of that is accurate ... there have been no issues with teacher performance or action related to that," he said.

While Gala's social media post indicated that parents were calling for action against the teacher, it didn't state that the district was planning to do anything but talk about the complaints.

At the meeting, Butler thanked the public for sharing their opinions and making their voices heard. He reiterated the same statements he made to New Times and added that no one at the district forced the teacher to take the poster down.

"I talked to [Principal Vander Weide]—there was no directive to do anything with the material," he told meeting attendees. "This district has a deep commitment to every student, every parent, that includes involving everyone in our district."

According to those who attended the meeting in support of Pence, the entire night was emotional and eye-opening. Atascadero Middle School parent Shera Stiles said she also found it encouraging.

"The overwhelming support we saw from our community last night not only defends a teacher but also symbolizes the progress we've made," she said. "This is the evolution of North County—where unity and inclusivity triumph over prejudice, showing that our community's values have shifted toward acceptance and celebration of all identities." Δ