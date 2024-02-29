Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
Pin It
Email
Favorite

February 29, 2024 News

Atascadero RV lot developers drop project after illness, financial uncertainty 

By

A controversial RV Storage Lot along the Salinas River in Atascadero will no longer be built after its developers requested the city to pull the permit.

"VSM (VS Marine LLC.) has reluctantly determined it cannot move forward with the project," VSM's Kris Gustafson told the city in a letter on Jan. 18. "VSM hereby requests that the city rescind its approval of the project (and any related entitlements) so that VSM may allocate its available time and resources elsewhere."

The Atascadero City Council approved the request at its Feb. 27 meeting, formally rescinding the development permit it unanimously granted to VSM in October 2023.

According to Gustafson, VSM can't maintain its commitment to develop the 6-acre lot due to time spent addressing a family illness.

This illness, he said, led to him being unable to work a single day for the last four months, and that was unlikely to change thanks to compacting financial concerns.

"In addition to the medical emergency mentioned, ... VSM is also advised that the Federal Reserve's recent interest rate hikes and general uncertainty created by the upcoming presidential election create risks that have forced VSM to reevaluate its risk profile at this time," Gustafson's letter said.

He hopes that by backing out from the RV lot development, VSM can handle its current issues and better prepare for future long-term success.

"Unfortunately, VSM has determined that this project will not be part of its future," Gustafson's letter said. "This decision represents VSM's best efforts to respond proactively to these circumstances."

Should VSM want to return to the project in the future, the city said it would have to go through the entire approval process again.

It took the RV storage lot five hearings to get approval in July 2023 from the Atascadero Planning Commission.

After that, resident David Broadwater appealed the decision to the City Council, citing concerns about a lack of environmental studies on the project.

In front of the City Council, the project faced challenges from Councilmember Susan Funk, who questioned the need for such a large-scale high-environmental-impact RV storage lot. As a result, the council voted to approve the project under the condition that VSM complete certain environmental feasibility studies.

click to enlarge BRIGHTER FUTURE With the Salinas River RV storage lot project on hold, environmental groups like the SLO Beaver Brigade are happy their riparian friends will be safe from potential waste the project may have created. - FILE PHOTO COURTESY OF AUDRY TAUB BY DONALD QUINTANA
  • File Photo Courtesy Of Audry Taub By Donald Quintana
  • BRIGHTER FUTURE With the Salinas River RV storage lot project on hold, environmental groups like the SLO Beaver Brigade are happy their riparian friends will be safe from potential waste the project may have created.

Representatives from the SLO Beaver Brigade—a group that advocates for habitat conservation in the Salinas River—said they're thankful the project is no longer in the works.

"Parking vehicles and putting industrial zones perched above our drinking water is a recipe for disaster," SLO Beaver Brigade member Audrey Taub told New Times. "We think a healthy Salinas River is vital to having healthy communities."

She said the Beaver Brigade is hopeful that the city will make efforts in the future to ensure that projects next to the river account for environmental impacts.

"Supporting the health of our river, supporting the beavers, should be a priority for our municipalities that reside along the Salinas River," Taub said. "We are thrilled that, for now at least, this disaster has been avoided." Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Latest in News

  |  

More News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Funk vs. Moreno: All eyes are on SLO County's 5th District supervisor race this March, where two Atascadero elected officials face off Read More

  2. Cal Poly abruptly postpones its annual Social Justice Teach In Read More

  3. District in disarray: The San Simeon CSD discusses divesting water and wastewater services due to millions in capital project costs Read More

  4. Former Cambria fire chief sues community services district for wrongful termination Read More

  5. SLO County's 5th District race heats up with fiery mailers Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2024 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation