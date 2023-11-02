Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite

November 02, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

The Jerk 

By

What’s it rated? R
When? 1979
Where’s it showing? The Palm Theatre on Nov. 4 (1:30, 4:15, and 7 p.m.) and Nov. 6 (7 p.m.)

click to enlarge ‘THE NEW PHONE BOOK’S HERE!’ Steve Martin stars as Navin Johnson, whose hilarious misadventures are chronicled in the 1979 comedy classic The Jerk, screening Nov. 4 and 6 at The Palm Theatre of San Luis Obispo. - PHOTO COURTESY OF UNIVERSAL PICTURES
  • PHOTO COURTESY OF UNIVERSAL PICTURES
  • ‘THE NEW PHONE BOOK’S HERE!’ Steve Martin stars as Navin Johnson, whose hilarious misadventures are chronicled in the 1979 comedy classic The Jerk, screening Nov. 4 and 6 at The Palm Theatre of San Luis Obispo.

Carl Reiner (Oh, God!) directs the 1979 comedy classic The Jerk, about simpleton Navin Johnson (Steve Martin), who decides to leave home to experience the world. His naivete leads him on a series of rags-to-riches-to-rags misadventures. The film opens on a homeless, drunken Navin, who directly addresses the camera to offer his implausible story: "I was born a poor Black child."

What follows are the chronicles of his early beginnings, his targeting by a crazed gunman (M. Emmet Walsh), creating his invention of the Opti-Grab marketed by Stan Fox (Bill Macy), joining a traveling carnival where he loses his virginity to motorcycle daredevil Patty Bernstein (Catlin Adams), meeting his dream girl Marie Kimble (Bernadette Peters), learning his invention is a success, living a life of excess, being sued and going broke, and losing it all.

blast.jpg

"Well, I'm gonna go then," he announces, leaving Marie. "And I don't need any of this. I don't need this stuff, and I don't need you! I don't need anything. Except this." Picks up an ashtray. You also get to witness underground cat juggling, the "Tonight You Belong to Me" duet between Martin and Peters, and the Thermos song. So. Damn. Funny. (94 min.)

—Glen

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Trending

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Local students, teachers get free access to the PAC through School Matinee Program Read More

  2. Morro Bay's community radio station The Rock celebrates 10 years with a concert on Oct. 28 Read More

  3. Killers of the Flower Moon depicts a dark slice of American history Read More

  4. An American Werewolf in London Read More

  5. Fair Play is an-old school erotic thriller Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2023 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation