Pride 2024 

PROUD MOMENT 2023 Cal Poly grads Anusha (front) and Advaitha celebrated their graduation with the help of Cal Poly Pride Center's Lavender Commencement for students.

With this year's annual Pride issue, we are taking a little time to focus on support systems for the LGBTQ-plus community—what exists and what needs to exist.

The Pride in Mental Health Act hopes to make accessible mental health care services for LGBTQ-plus youth the law

BY BULBUL RAJAGOPAL

Pacific Pride Foundation’s Lavender Elders program is designed to bring older LGBTQ-plus folks together

BY TAYLOR O'CONNOR

Cal Poly’s Pride Center moved from a space the size of a closet to a large community room in the Student Center

BY SAMANTHA HERRERA

Read the entire issue here.