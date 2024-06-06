Pride 2024 

[{ "name": "Newsletter Promo", "id": "NewsletterPromo", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "4", "component": "15264767", "requiredCountToDisplay": "0" },{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle CC01 - 300x250", "id": "AdMediumRectangleCC01300x250", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "8", "component": "2963441", "requiredCountToDisplay": "12" },{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle LC01 - 300x250", "id": "AdMediumRectangleCC01300x250", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "18", "component": "2963441", "requiredCountToDisplay": "22" },{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle LC09 - 300x250", "id": "AdMediumRectangleLC09300x250", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "28", "component": "3252660", "requiredCountToDisplay": "32" }]
With this year's annual Pride issue, we are taking a little time to focus on support systems for the LGBTQ-plus community—what exists and what needs to exist.
The Pride in Mental Health Act hopes to make accessible mental health care services for LGBTQ-plus youth the law
BY BULBUL RAJAGOPAL
Pacific Pride Foundation’s Lavender Elders program is designed to bring older LGBTQ-plus folks together
BY TAYLOR O'CONNOR
Cal Poly’s Pride Center moved from a space the size of a closet to a large community room in the Student Center
BY SAMANTHA HERRERA