The Central Coast is celebrating Pride Month with events in SLO and Santa Barbara counties throughout June.

Courtesy Photo By Xander Bissell

Trans Pride Weekend honors trans individuals on the Central Coast.

BY ADRIAN VINCENT ROSAS

Photo Courtesy Of Gala Pride And Diversity Center

Central Coast LGBTQ-plus organizations host Pride events throughout June.

BY TAYLOR O'CONNER

Also, in Arts:

click to enlarge Courtesy Photos By Rebida Campbell And Summer Truschke

We Are Family photos celebrate LGBTQ-plus families across the Central Coast.

BY ADRIAN VINCENT ROSAS