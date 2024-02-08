Got a News Tip?
February 08, 2024 Special Issues & Guides » Health & Wellness

Health and Wellness 2024 

For this year’s issue of Health & Wellness, we decided to focus on outside-the-box approaches to healing.


The good sort of pain

thumb1.jpg

Cupping therapy is an ancient pain-relief practice that's quietly active in SLO County

BY BULBUL RAJAGOPAL


Music as medicine

thumb2.jpg

Local violinist Brynn Albanese brings healing, hope, and more as a certified music practitioner

BY ADRIAN VINCENT ROSAS


Healing holistically

thumb3.jpg

Local farmers discuss plants and herbs that can serve as natural medicine

BY SAMANTHA HERRERA

Read the entire issue here.

