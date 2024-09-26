Autumn Arts Annual 2024 

click to enlarge Cover Photo Courtesy Of Fever

THE ONLY PRESCRIPTION Fever is bringing its Halloween-themed Candlelight Concert Series to San Luis Obispo with upcoming performances at La Lomita Ranch on Oct. 23 and 24. The show will include soundtrack selections from popular horror movies. Visit feverup.com for more information.

In case you haven't realized it yet, there's a lot happening on the Central Coast. The number of gatherings, festivities, concerts, classes, and activities continues to increase as the pandemic limitations fall further into the rearview. And there is a lot happening this autumn! Calendar Editor Caleb Wiseblood put as many of those events as he could into one place just for you for our annual Autumn Arts issue.

