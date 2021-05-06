Santa Maria calendar photography contest open to SLO and SB County residents 

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is currently accepting entries into its 2022 Calendar Photo Contest. The deadline to submit is May 31. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County residents are welcome to participate, but the department will only accept photos that were taken at one of Santa Maria's 28 city parks or the city's regional park, Los Flores Ranch Park.

Participants of the contest are encouraged to take photos, whether on a cellphone or with professional camera equipment, that "depict a moment in time found in nature," according to press materials. A total of 13 submissions will be chosen by the department to be included in the 2022 calendar (12 for the different months and one for the cover). All of the contest's winners will receive a special gift pack and other prizes.

Visit cityofsantamaria.org/recreation for more info. Δ