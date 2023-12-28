Varni is a changemaker for Oceano 

[{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle CC01 - 300x250", "id": "AdMediumRectangleCC01300x250", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "8", "component": "2963441", "requiredCountToDisplay": "12" },{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle LC01 - 300x250", "id": "AdMediumRectangleCC01300x250", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "18", "component": "2963441", "requiredCountToDisplay": "22" },{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle LC09 - 300x250", "id": "AdMediumRectangleLC09300x250", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "28", "component": "3252660", "requiredCountToDisplay": "32" }]
I have known Charles Varni for about 10 years, first as a neighbor and later as a fellow supporter of Oceano's quality of life. I've attended numerous meetings with him and have always found him to be respectful and interested in other people's opinions, inviting exploration of divergent ideas. The Oceano Community Services District seems to be an organization that does not welcome changemakers.
Amanda Sherlock
Oceano