December 28, 2023 Opinion » Letters

Varni is a changemaker for Oceano 

I have known Charles Varni for about 10 years, first as a neighbor and later as a fellow supporter of Oceano's quality of life. I've attended numerous meetings with him and have always found him to be respectful and interested in other people's opinions, inviting exploration of divergent ideas. The Oceano Community Services District seems to be an organization that does not welcome changemakers.

Amanda Sherlock

Oceano

