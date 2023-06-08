Got a News Tip?
June 08, 2023 Opinion » Letters

Taking the Bible at its word is awfully hard to do 

In the June 1 Shredder ("Ungodly mess"), we had Barbara Dyer and Catherine Tally, who are both Christian women, speaking out against flying the "Pride flag" representing the LGBTQ-plus community. Therefore, the least of which these women should do is follow their Christianity when it comes to their female gender as the Bible so states: "And I do not permit a woman to teach or to have authority over a man, but to be in silence." (1 Timothy 2:12)

Furthermore, Zeus forbid if the aforementioned women were to actually follow through with what the Bible actually says to do with the LGBTQ-plus community, as shown in this Bible verse: "If a man also lie with mankind, as he lieth with a woman, both of them have committed an abomination: they shall surely be put to death, their blood shall be upon them." (Leviticus 20:13)

Lest we forget, man is the head of the woman in everything: "But I would have you know, that the head of every man is Christ and the head of the woman is man. ... For the man is not of the woman; but the woman of the man." (1 Corinthians 11:3, 8)

Following the thinking of the primitive Bronze and Iron Age Christian Bible in the 21st century is awfully hard to do, wouldn't you say?

Gary Ackerman

SLO County

