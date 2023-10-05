Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite

October 05, 2023 Opinion » Letters

Something was missing from the SLO public art article 

The "Creative culture" (Sept. 21) piece was a valuable contribution to an understanding of public art in our community. However, something is missing.

The true genesis of our public art culture is the more than 600 local artists who are now part of the Central Coast Artists Collective—former SLO Art Center members who thrived in a gallery space and held meetings, exhibits, and art classes for children and adults. Local artist groups were bowed out when the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art board and management took a different direction with facility uses.

While the collective strives to find space in the city, if you want to view local art group exhibits, the venues are now in Morro Bay or Paso Robles.

Leann Standish and Emma Saperstein do a fine job of running the museum and I appreciate inclusion of new artists, near and far. Yet, I bemoan loss of the museum's formative purpose: a space for the expression of local artists in service to our community.

Gini Griffin

San Luis Obispo

Readers Poll

Should Lake Nacimiento residents be able to use the water recreationally?

  • No, the water should be managed to ensure it meets environmental standards and doesn't dry up.
  • Yes, they own the property by the water so they deserve an equal use of the water.
  • Yes, but only if they comply with environmental standards and help maintain the water level.
  • No one should be able to use the water—take it away from all of them!

View Results

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Trending

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Stay sleepy Read More

  2. Significant protection Read More

  3. Democrats' dilemma Read More

  4. Sore losers Read More

  5. Oceano Dunes' economic impact on SLO County is lower than some want us to believe Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2023 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation