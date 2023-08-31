Something to the outcry 

click to enlarge

What happens when SLO County law enforcement is about to arrest you for sexual assault allegations made by dozens of women that date back over several years?

In the case of Kin Coffee owner Julian Contreras and Cardinal Barbershop owner Nate Abate, you escape to Mexico or get arrested and face public trial.

The rumors are true according to Abate's lawyer, Scott Taylor, that Contreras is in Mexico very much not facing the repercussions of his alleged actions. Abate, meanwhile, gussied up for a court appearance where the law enforcement officers detail the allegations against him and his friend. Encounters that victims say happened when they were as young as 14, while Abate and Contreras were in their early 20s.

The judge in the pre-trial hearing ruled that there was enough evidence to take the case to trial. So Abate is looking at a long road ahead with a very public airing of his past and the alleged sleaze he perpetrated with alcohol, minors, and a lack of consent. Contreras on the other hand is facing nothing but freedom.

That's some bullshit, right there. If we've learned anything in society's recent past, I hope, it's that when more than 40 women make allegations about your behavior, there's something to it.

Just like there's something to this movement to push back against "parents' rights" organizations like Moms for Liberty and their culture war against trans kids and anything that has to do with Pride, the Pride flag, or LGBTQ-plus issues. In response to all the squeaky wheels out there plying their off-base, insipid opinions to school boards around the county, the Central Coast Coalition for Inclusive Schools aims to educate students about their rights.

As coalition director Doug Heumann says it: "North SLO County, in particular, has struggled with trans students with people at meetings saying things like, 'Oh they don't exist,' or, 'Oh, they aren't valid.'"

Moms for Liberty supported Kenney Enney's run to be re-take his seat on the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District board after he was ousted for saying terrible things about trans students online.

"You can't be something you're not, just because you say so and have surgery. ... And bullying of others into saying you are something that you are not violates their rights. LGBTQ is not one big happy, harmonious group," Enney wrote in a Facebook post. "Although not reported, many within the LGBQ community reject what is transpiring in our schools, because of the 'T,' ... which is an attempt to recruit and convert children."

What a prick. What was one of the first issues he squeaked about after taking back his seat? Pride flags in classrooms. Something that continues to take up valuable time at North County school board meetings thanks to Moms for Liberty's push to extirpate them from the universe.

The organization might actually be exactly what someone from the Gala Pride and Diversity Center called it earlier this year: a hate group.

The group claims it's being unfairly targeted. It's not.

Don't let these moms' pleas of victimhood fool you. They are perpetrators on a culture war path and are willing to at least try to do what it takes to complete their mission.

Moms recently started a SLO Library Committee, and it's begging for members!

"Are you fed up with the books that are being allowed into our children's schools?" Moms website asks. "We need your help!"

The committee had its first meeting and is compiling a list of books "known to be a problem to check against our school library lists." Gosh. I wonder what the topics of those books are.

During the first week of the school year, alleged Moms for Liberty complaints about a Pride flag sticker in an Atascadero Unified School District classroom turned into uproar.

Moms for Liberty SLO chapter co-founder and Templeton School District board member Jennifer Grinager took umbrage to her little band of mommies being labeled a hate group after she attempted to organize a stampede over bathrooms and find resolutions to an issue she stated was "pretty rampant" in North County. You know, like litter boxes for furries to use on campus.

She didn't say it was litter boxes she was scared of at the SLO Tea Party meeting she tried to recruit stampeders from, but we all know she was thinking it.

Instead, she lamented locker room use by the "wrong" sex.

New Times found out about her speech and reached out to her. She refused to speak about it, surprise, surprise!

Gala Pride and Diversity Center and their supporters weren't afraid to speak about it, and pushed back at the June school board meeting. Grinager responded by saying, "Moms for Liberty is not a hate group," and adding that she worked with individuals with HIV and AIDS. Some of them were transgender, she said, and she made sacrifices to be with them in the hospital.

So she can't possibly be anti-trans!

"To say this is a community I hate is hurtful to my heart," Grinager said. "No one ever spoke to us about ending LGBTQ-plus protection."

It seems like that's all Moms for Liberty aims to do. And the Coalition for Inclusive Schools is fighting back with knowledge. We could all use more of that. Δ

The Shredder has a pocket full of rights. Everyone gets one! Send more to [email protected].