Significant protection 

The Central Coast has the opportunity to become home to the first national marine sanctuary proposed by the Indigenous peoples who are the original and current caretakers of our spectacular ocean and shoreline. You have the opportunity of being part of history by making your voice heard during the public comment period.

click to enlarge Photo By Camillia Lanham

NOT INCLUDED Morro Bay isn't part of the currently proposed Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary boundaries.

The designation of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary as originally proposed would preserve unique cultural spaces sacred to the Indigenous people of the Central Coast. It would benefit all who call this place home, who visit our coast, and would protect the myriad biodiversity of creatures and plants that live in our ocean. Further, this designation would provide us the opportunity to have a say in how our ocean and the near coastline are governed—an opportunity for local input that we do not currently have. Finally, designation of this marine sanctuary based on the original proposed boundary would provide contiguous protection from Point Arena in Northern California, along the coast connecting Monterey through to the Channel Islands, protecting innumerable cultural treasures, rich ocean life, access to fishing and tourism, and preserving our ocean for us and for future generations.

Morro Bay holds significant cultural significance for the Indigenous peoples of the Central Coast, and is, in fact, one of their most sacred spaces. Including Morro Bay in the designation is a crucial element of the sanctuary. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), local and federal elected officials, and many in our community have committed to support the designation of the sanctuary; however, NOAA put forth a version of boundaries that do not include Morro Bay. This version would diminish the positive impacts of the sanctuary.

The Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary with the initially proposed borders including Morro Bay would include approximately 7,600 square miles and be the fifth national marine sanctuary designated along the California coast. It would fill the gap between the Monterey Bay and Channel Islands national marine sanctuaries.

The origin of national marine sanctuaries evolved as part of the response to the devastating Santa Barbara Oil Spill in 1969. Congress responded by passing the Marine Protection, Research, and Sanctuaries Act, paving the way for the national marine sanctuary system. Since then, sanctuaries have protected our waters and shores from such impacts, though the effectiveness is diminished along the borders of each sanctuary. Among the many cultural, economical, and environmental benefits the sanctuary as originally proposed offers is the opportunity to create a contiguous string of protected ocean, without diminishing its benefits at the borders.

Adopting the originally proposed boundaries provides economic benefits in supporting sustainable fishing and other ocean-use practices. There would be no new restrictions on commercial or recreational fishing, providing those who count on fishing for business and pleasure an abundant and long-lasting resource. Connecting the existing sanctuaries would increase the effectiveness of all three by reducing the loss currently taking place along the borders of the Monterey Bay and Channel Islands sanctuaries.

The waters off the Central Coast will soon become home to wind energy production—an important development in replacing our nation's dependence on fossil fuels and a process that is already underway. Currently, there are no offshore wind farms within the borders of a national marine sanctuary, and this is one reason NOAA carved Morro Bay out of the proposed national sanctuary. However, there is no restriction that prevents collaboration and cooperation in developing practices for the cables and other elements of wind energy development. Along with many supporters, the Northern Chumash Tribal Council proposes including Morro Bay within the sanctuary in order to allow the local community (including tribal members) the opportunity to work with offshore wind to mitigate the negative impacts that may result as the wind farm is developed.

Currently, the waters off our coast are governed by state and federal governments, with no formal pathways for local people to be involved in decisions affecting our ocean and coast. With the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary in place, locals will have the opportunity to be voting members of the Sanctuary Advisory Council. The marine sanctuary designation will increase our involvement in decision making and ensure that choices made support the culture, economy, and way of life on the Central Coast.

Now is your chance to contribute your voice directly to NOAA and let them know the importance of including Morro Bay in the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary. There are multiple ways to share your input between now and Oct. 25, when the comment period closes: Make comments at virtual public comment meeting on Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. (you have to register in advance); comment online via the federal rule-making portal; or mail your comment directly to NOAA. Δ

Rosemary Wrenn writes to New Times from Shell Beach. Respond with a letter to the editor by emailing it to [email protected].