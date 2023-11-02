Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite

November 02, 2023 Opinion » Letters

Shame on New Times for victim blaming 

Shame on you New Times for publishing the article "Roar of resistance" (Oct. 26) that is not only historically inaccurate (no mention of the 1947 United Nations Partition Plan) but is the equivalent of victim blaming.

You fail to mention that Israel's military response is because Hamas, a designated terrorist organization, did not just "attack," as the author wrote, but slaughtered in the most brutal of ways more than 1,400 men, women, children, and babies. Their target was Jews, and they also killed non-Jewish Israelis and guest workers. They viciously seized and continue to hold more than 220 hostages as human shields. They have fired thousands and thousands of rockets at towns and homes terrorizing, killing, and forcing the evacuation of communities.

The article implies the victims of these heinous crimes, Israelis, young people merely attending a concert or families just living their daily lives are at fault for the harm that befell them. Shame on you.

What can we agree on. We can agree that the Palestinians are victims, too. That Hamas is also using them as human shields. We can agree that Israel and the Arab world have both failed the Palestinian people. We can agree that the Palestinians deserve a life of dignity, safety, equality, respect, and a homeland that is not controlled by either Israel or Hamas.

Right now, Israel must prevent Hamas from conducting another slaughter. Let us hope that this can be done without harming more innocent people and without blaming the victims.

Robert Lewin

San Luis Obispo

Readers Poll

What are your thoughts on Israel's war on Palestine?

  • a. I condemn Israel's attacks.
  • b. I stand with Israel.
  • c. I don't know enough but will research.
  • d. I don't care about this.

View Results

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Trending

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Charge it Read More

  2. Direct democracy is not in citizens' best interest Read More

  3. The two parties are playing chicken with the presidential election Read More

  4. Marine sanctuaries give tangible benefits to our communities Read More

  5. Central Coast Blue will help stabilize Five Cities' future water supply Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2023 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation