PG&E should close Diablo like it promised 

No nuclear plant is "clean," and most certainly not Diablo Canyon. Both the Unit 1 and Unit 2 reactors contain a thousand times the long-lived radioactivity of the atomic bomb that destroyed the city of Hiroshima in 1945, and the high-level radioactive wastes stored there contain about 10 times that amount of deadly radiation. Contrary to the opinion expressed by John Texeira ("Keep it open," July 20) all nuclear plants are fundamentally dirty. The high-level waste created by fission remains lethal for 250,000 years. Compare that to the origins about 6,000 years ago of the oldest known civilizations. What institutions can we expect to last long enough to safeguard these dangerous toxins long term?

And contrary to the author's assertion, the cost of electricity that would be generated by the Diablo Canyon plant if it is given renewed licenses to operate another 20 years would be greater than other options. This is the conclusion drawn in a 45-page study titled "A Cost Effective and Reliable Zero Carbon Replacement Strategy for Diablo Canyon Power Plant," available online for readers interested in the details. This study was commissioned by Friends of the Earth after PG&E reneged on its commitment made in 2016 to shut down Diablo Canyon at the end of its current licenses in 2024 and 2025.

California can achieve a reliable energy supply without creating either carbon dioxide or radioactive wastes. Stanford University professor and author Mark Jacobson spells out the details in his best-selling book, No Miracles Needed: How Today's Technology Can Save Our Climate and Clean Our Air.

PG&E, close Diablo Canyon as you promised and get out of the way of a truly clean-energy future.

Jane Swanson

Mothers for Peace

San Luis Obispo