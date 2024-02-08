Mental health is where we should start with homelessness 

I am responding to Kathi Mendes Gulley's Feb. 1 opinion piece, "Lost faith," and her stated lost faith about how homelessness in San Luis Obispo County is being managed.

I want to first state that I am not a trained professional in social services nor a homeless advocate. My only personal knowledge streams from my momentary interaction with homeless persons on the street and very momentary volunteer work at the Prado Road shelter. I have made and delivered food for the homeless from my own residence. I assisted the owner of Bon Temps (good man) and helped make and deliver Thanksgiving dinner.

I also, for the third time, volunteered for the federally mandated "Point-in-Time" homeless count that occurs every two years. This survey was just completed a couple of weeks ago. The results of the January 2022 point in time count showed that since 2020, the state's homeless population had increased by about 6 percent, compared to 0.4 percent in the rest of the country. The visible unsheltered population increased 2 percent from 2020 to 2022.

So, are we all frustrated? I believe all parties, society as a whole, and the homeless are frustrated. It's the perspective and opposite gaze across the "looking glass" that causes the abject frustration.

I know I am frustrated beyond belief.

But my problem is that "I am a fixer." With all the discussions I have had with friends and co-workers, it comes back to the same realization. I do not have a good plan or idea to "fix" this. I do not believe anyone has.

Why? Because of the mental health aspect that is at the center of this issue. COVID-19 just added one more inflection point. The base needed mental health care is not there, not funded to even minimal levels. The mental health epidemic spurs problems in addiction. The term "self-medicating" is frequently used.

Again, these are my opinions, I am not a professional in this sector of our society. I am not arguing with Kathi Mendes Gulley's opinion or her eloquent notes on frustration. I am just trying to open other perspectives.

In California alone, as of 2023, there were more than 180,000 people who were considered homeless. This population has a much higher percentage of mental illness than our base population.

Do we ignore them and force them to do ... what? Do we set up walled camps? Forced medications? That has been tried in the past. As you can see, it did not solve the issue.

So, what are you going to do? They are our neighbors, our family, friends, and just local humans. We are the most affluent country in the world. We have the best economy. We have a social norm to help others around us. We live in an amazing area, full of beauty and opportunities. I love the people of our county. We are a good, friendly, local society that cares about neighbors.

According to past reports, the homeless are not roving bands that move around sucking up resources. Most are currently living within 4.2 miles from where they consider home.

They are our neighbors.

Scott Pickford

San Luis Obispo