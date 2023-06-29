History always repeats itself, but why? 

I thoroughly enjoyed the column John Ashbaugh wrote about James Watt ("The dark soul of James G. Watt," June 15). I learned quite a few things about Watt that I missed at the time he was in action. (My bad, due to less interest in politics then.)

Is it ironic that he hated that evil rock music so much he tried to stifle it like some people are trying to stifle certain books, scientific information, and facts about historical events, etc.? Why does history always have to repeat itself? Why do people never learn that hate and negative actions will never solve anything?

My favorite thing to say these days is, "What are those people thinking??!!" People like the James Watt types, the racists, the anti-Semites, the anti-Muslims, the white suprematists, the insurrectionists of Jan. 6, the anti-LGBTQs, and any other hate groups. Why so much hate?

Some 10 to 15 years ago, one often saw or heard, "WWJD?" It sure wasn't hate. It was love.

Perhaps as James Watt is roasting on his bed of coals with other faux Christian fundamentalists, like Mr. Ashbaugh suggested, Watt and company can be serenaded by a CD loop playing the Greatest Hits of The Beach Boys.

Paulette Bellamy

San Luis Obispo