August 31, 2023 Opinion » Letters

Democracy and freedom are America's hallmarks 

We all sing "God Bless America" regardless of how we vote; we share that song as Americans who love and care enough for our country; we will sing a song for God to bless everyone.

It's sad for all Americans to have a man diminish an office we look to to guide our country for prosperity and safety. Washington, Lincoln, the Roosevelts, these men of legacy represent the best of who we are as a united country.

And now we have a man whose legacy is unlike the others, he besmirches the presidential office, its tentacles of distrust reach out from there to extend to every political office in America.

It's sad for the man, he could be a man of esteem, a statesman, perhaps a negotiator in the Ukrainian war. But instead he has been booked, fingerprinted, and mugshot like the guy next to him who committed a robbery.

We cannot let the disgrace of the man replace the pride we have for our country, and our unity as Americans.

Together we must remember our democracy and freedoms are who we are, and they will be defended, from any person or country that tries to take them away

Gary J. Freiberg

Los Osos

